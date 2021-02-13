Messi’s historic ankle boots will be displayed in a museum and then auctioned for a charity purpose

644, the record for goals that Lionel Messi beat in the same club: the boots he used that day will be auctioned for a charitable purpose

Last December 22 Lionel Messi broke the 46-year record by scoring 644 goals in a club and those boots have just been donated to the Museu Nacional d´Art de Catalunya in Barcelona for a charitable purpose.

The boots will be displayed for a month before being auctioned. The National Museum will dedicate these benefits to help children with cancer diseases. This initiative is part of the Art and Health program that has been carried out since 2018 together with the Vall d’Hebron hospital and the Institut Català de la Salut.

The online auction will take place in April. “Reaching this historic milestone of 644 goals for the same club gives me great joy, but the most important thing is being able to give something back to children who are struggling with their health. We hope that the April auction will raise a lot of awareness about this great cause”, He highlighted Leo.

The Argentine’s booties are already installed in the Catalan museum

As reported this Friday by the Barcelona museum, these boots, which will be exhibited from today and for a month in the Oval Room, “will score one more goal”, since they will help children with oncological diseases or other serious pathologies, as well as their families.

The MNAC will auction them and dedicate the proceeds to the “Art and Health” program, a pioneering initiative that the museum has carried out since 2018 together with the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital and the Catalan Health Institute. Through various projects, this program uses art as a therapeutic and preventive tool to help improve the physical and emotional health of all citizens.

The “Art and Health” program is part of the work that the MNAC develops to break down barriers -social, economic, knowledge- and reinforce its social dimension, becoming a space for all minorities that make up social reality.

If the first edition of “Art and Health” allowed working with women of diverse cultural origin (immigrants or refugees) who have post-traumatic stress disorder and who suffer from situations of social vulnerability, this year will be dedicated to improving the health and well-being of children with cancer and other serious illnesses and their families, especially during their stay in the hospital.

With information from EFE

