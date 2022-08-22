Messi’s historic show in PSG’s 7-1: a great goal, two assists, an annulled pearl and the blow to a legend in a very special table

* Messi’s goal and his best appearances against Lille

No longer turned to the right as throughout the Pochettino era, but rather centralized and in permanent contact with the ball, the version of Lionel Messi that offers the PSG at the beginning of the season she looks much improved and participative, denying the 35 years that mark her passport. In the 7-1 of the Parisian team against Lillethe captain of the Argentine team was one of the figures, with a great goal, two assists and a shout annulled for offside that deserved to be validated for the quality of the action.

The flea was the protagonist of the play of the match for date 3 of Ligue 1: Paris took the lead at 8 seconds: In a sequence outlined on the board, Neymar took Verratti out of the middle, the Italian returned the ball and the Brazilian bounced towards Messi, already in the pose of a shooter. And the former Barcelona assisted Mbappé, so that with a balloon he beat the opposing goalkeeper: the first gem of the night.

Then he signed a goal canceled by Kiki offside after Ney’s pass: he scattered the goalkeeper and touched the net looking towards the assistant judge, to see if they were going to validate his work. He deserved to add to the scoreboard. But he took revenge.

At 28 minutes came his conquest: He teamed up with Mbappé, extended for Nuno Mendez who, depending on Jordi Alba in his Blaugrana days, returned the center back, so that the Rosario only put his right foot in order to change the stick to the goalkeeper. It was 2-0, one of the first piles of the party.

Before halftime, he leaked (with some luck because the touch on an opponent favored him) for Neymar, who sealed the 4-0. And his contribution to the scoreboard could have been greater: two of his centers were connected by Marquinhos, but they did not end up within the miraculous goal. And a pass from Mbappé left him face to face with goalkeeper Leo Jardim, who deflected a cross attempt that smelled like celebration.

His goal was not one more: represented the 773 in his career (15 at PSG, 672 at Barcelona and 86 with the Argentine National Team) and so on. surpassed the 772 officers of the Brazilian Romario. Consequently, he jumped on the podium of the top scorers in history. He still has Josef Bican (805) and Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of him, who is also active (815). One more proof of the validity of Messi, who at the end of this 2022 is going through his great pending account: the World Cup in Qatar. But in the meantime he stands out with the Parisian team, with whom at the start of the season he already won a title (the French Super Cup).

