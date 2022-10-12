Messi’s pearls as a spectator in the PSG draw: the “Riquelme” reaction to Mbappé’s goal and what Agüero said when he saw it

* Messi’s reaction to Mbappé’s goal

Due to his physical discomfort, Lionel Messi couldn’t play for him Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) against Benfica for the fourth date of Group H of the Champions League. But the Argentine crack followed the alternatives of the 1-1 draw from the box with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo. The cameras on La Pulga were a constant looking for his reactions and all kinds of gestures, since the 35-year-old from Rosario always attracts attention, in this case outside the field of play.

Although Leo did not flinch each time he was focused and he seemed very calm in each instance. In the conversion of penal in charge of Kylian Mbappe, the captain of the Argentine team barely crossed the fingers of his hands. There was no goal shout or any kind of celebration whether it was standing up, raising his arms or clenching his fist. La Pulga was immediately taken over by transmission. His reaction was similar to the ones he has Juan roman riquelme in the Boca Juniors box with each goal of his team.

As usual in important matches of the Champions League or other major matches, the alternatives were discussed by Sergio Aguero in Star+ and again he had an international figure as a guest to share his comments, in this case, Javier Saviolathe former forward of the Argentine national team, River Plate, Barcelona and Real Madrid, among other teams.

Sergio Kun Agüero’s reaction when he saw Lionel Messi in the preview of the penalty converted by Mbappé

In the preview of the shot from the twelve steps made by Mbappé, Kun commented on the incident that ended with the arbitration decision of the maximum penalty and when he saw Messi he said “There is Lionel Messi, great Lionel! Look! You see, he did a little wave for us”which generated laughter from the Saviola Rabbit.

Agüero’s imprint is always highlighted by the spark of the former Atlético Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona attacker. In this case he also praised Neymar and highlighted: “How good, what a son of a bitch Neymar is. How big! The truth is that you hate him, but the things he does are crazy. He is on my team. He is crack”.

Then the kun He also congratulated Nicolás Otamendi for kicking Mbappé. “Good leg ‘Ota’, it hit him on the knee. It is typical of the neighborhood, the ball passes, the player does not “.

Messi followed the alternatives from the box with his wife, Antonela Rocuzzo (TV capture)

In his streaming he usually steals the laughter of his followers and since he began with his comments for the aforementioned signal he gave it a special touch with the added value of his anecdotes and the top-level soccer players who accompany him.

Messi and Agüero are also united by a great friendship that was born in that Under 20 team that was world champion in the contest held in the Netherlands in 2005. Then he grew over the years in the national cast, the who won the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and in the senior team. Together they played three World Cups.

In Tuesday’s match, PSG took the lead with Mbappé’s goal and had the framework to control the actions. But in the complement the Lusitanian team reached equality through João Mario, also criminal. The match ended tied 1-1 and the French team lost a good chance to be the only leader in their area.

The next date will be October 26, when the Parisian cast will once again play at home and host Maccabi Haifa. On November 2, the competition will end in the group stage and Messi’s team will visit Juventus. Leo, who suffered an overload in the calf, but fortunately it was not a tear, so the recovery time would be shorter.

