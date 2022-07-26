Messi’s pearls at the end of the tour of Japan: the luxurious play that should have been a goal, a tense crossover with Sergio Ramos and the fastest shirt change

It happened when the duel was 4-1



The PSG closed his tour of Japan with a thrashing by 6-2 against Gamba Osaka. Lionel Messi He was in charge of converting the partial 4-1 after a great play with Neymar. But his participation in the epilogue of the Parisian group’s trip through Asia was not reduced to conquest. As always, each step of the 35-year-old Argentine star became a news event. From a high-impact play, a pure dribble, which he deserved to finish in the net, to one of the fastest shirt changes in history.

Said it was, with the duel 4-1 after the shout of the forward from Rosario, the Flea received on the edge of the area and drew a luxurious action, with his seal. At the moment of facing the hot zone, he crossed it el N ° 13, Ryu Takao, perhaps imagining a shot on goal. But the Argentine hooked out and made him pass by. Not happy with that, the Japanese soccer player threw himself again and Messi dribbled inside, in a movement that also dislodged No. 3, Shoji. He then finished off with a right, although his attempt went over the crossbar. It deserved to be a goal.

It happened in the duel between PSG and Gamba Osaka



There was more, from the moment the teams came together to take to the field of play. It is that already in the antechamber of the field of play, an opponent approached him to ask him to change his shirt. It was the midfielder Hideki Ishige, who anticipated his teammates and secured the botínaca. It is normal that many times, especially when there is prior knowledge between the protagonists, the exchange of cases is arranged before the matches. In this case, it was an act of daring by the Japanese, which ended up going well for him, despite the intervention of Neymar, who released some sting as a joke.

The presence of the aforementioned Messi and Neymar, and also of Kylian Mbappé, overshadowed the tour, in which PSG also beat 2-1 Kawasaki Frontalewith a goal from the captain of the Argentine team, and 3-0 to Urawa Red Diamonds. In the open training this Sunday, also in Osaka, 20,000 spectators vibrated with his every touch as if it were an official match.

In this context, Messi scored two goals that were shouted as in a Champions duel. In the second, during an exercise in confined spaces, he got rid of Sergio Ramos in one movement and defined down, crossed. The behind the scenes of that move was recently seen with the viralization of another shot, different from the one that PSG shared on their social networks. There it is seen that the Spaniard touches him in the past, and the Flea continues on his way to finish the action. However, right away he retraces his steps and looks at his partner with a stern gesture, claiming the unnecessary touch in a practice.

It happened in open training on Sunday



Ramos seeks to defuse his anger with a pat as a sign of apology, but it does not seem to conform to Messi, which somewhat outlines. Then the training continues. Old memories of the duels in the Barcelona-Real Madrid? For now, starting this Sunday, together they will bet on winning everything that the team has ahead of them on the calendar, starting with the French Super Cup before him Nantesthe first great challenge of the upcoming season.

* The main actions of PSG’s victory

