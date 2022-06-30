Messi’s permission and his exotic mesh that showed a suggestive tattoo: the viral photo that Antonela Roccuzzo uploaded

Lionel Messi and his family continue with the holidays in the paradisiacal destinations of the Balearic Islands in Spain. These are the last days before the captain of the Argentine team must rejoin his club, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which will begin its preseason this Monday. In the middle of European summer the enjoyment is total and Antonela RoccuzzoLeo’s wife, published another postcard of these unforgettable days in a very special year that will end with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Anto posted on his Instagram the image that, as usually happens, generates fury on the networks and soon went viral. The couple appears with a splendid sea in the background. On this occasion, she is seen wearing a modern bikini with black openings and fluorescent strips.

However, the one who stole the attention is Messi, with a particular multicolored mesh rolled up. He has a black base with different colored octopuses with open mouths. Leo’s mesh is placed in the low cut and a detail of the photo is that his emblematic tattoo is allowed to be seen on the left side of the groin: a kiss.

The publication in less than two hours had 1.2 million likes and more than 6,800 comments, including that of Marcelo Tinelli, who wrote: “Both cute! Beautiful couple. I love you so much”. Many users like the model Rocio Guirao Diaz They praised Leo and Anto and used the llama emoji for the heat. And others also threw flowers at both of them: “You can’t be so cute” (@joaquinborga) or “You and the rest of mortals” (@martinaazalazar).

Messi and the succulent hamburger (@leomessi)

Although Messi’s mesh was a revolution and generated reactions: “The real one who could” (@dominguesarianne_), “Look what that ‘maya’ Lionel is” (@kako_giachello), “Put on a ‘mayita’ Leo, crack! (@santi_toledo), “What a man” (@alvidesroberts), “What a look!” (@ezeruartelopez), “Linda mallita nailed Leopoldo very colorful. I love you hugs” (@totoperez9)

On the other hand, Leo gave himself a gourmet treat since he knows that the days will come when he will have to take care of himself. La Pulga posted a photo on the same social network in which he gave himself a lunch permit: he is shown with a large hamburger about 20 centimeters high. “Trying the Messi Burger”, wrote from the Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza the man from Rosario who has just turned 35.

After winning La Finalissima against Italy 3-0 at Wembley and the other win, 5-0 against Estonia, a match in which Messi scored all the goals, the Argentine star returned to his country and met with his family in Rosario. They then returned to Europe where they continued their summer vacation in Europe and rented a imposing yacht of 70 thousand dollars per week and days passed a dream island. There they were first accompanied by Messi’s friend and former teammate at Barcelona, ​​Cesc Fàbregas and his partner.

Then his teammates from the Argentine team who shared his birthday joined. The reunion off the field demonstrates the chemistry that exists in the group, something that is key in the search for positive results and this squad has been achieving it since last year with the Copa América won in Brazil. Although the sights are still set on the most important thing, Qatar 2022.

