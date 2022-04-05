Messi’s phrase in private that excites the fans of the Argentine team for the World Cup in Qatar

Lionel Messi champion of the Copa América Brazil 2021.

The Argentine national team who commands Lionel Scaloni already faced the final stretch towards the Qatar World Cup 2022. He finished as an escort for Brazil in the South American Qualifiers (the match between the two remains suspended) and he already knows his rivals in the Group C of the World Cup event: Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

But not only the performance of the team that left him in a very good place in the table and qualified for the World Cup well in advance, and the wink he received by chance for the selections he will have to face in the World Cup group stage, waiting for the Argentine fans. He too great performance of Lionel Messiwho found his place in the world in the Argentine team, after PSG could not meet the goal of fighting until the end of the Champions League.

The captain himself acknowledged that at the end of the year it will be reconsidered many things and from there many speculations about the best player in the world began to weave. Among them, the most important if he will continue playing for the Albiceleste after the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Aside from this, there is another factor that invites illusion to the Argentine fans and it is the internal climate that is breathed in the Selection.

To the sacrifice in each game is added the good energy in each concentration. The new litter promoted by Scaloni generated that Messi is surrounded by boys who admire him, but who also respond to him on the field of play. Hope is increasing and Claudio himself made it known Gugnali with a phrase of Lionel Messi that excites Big to all the fans.

“Messi told me that in the Argentine team they are in the same spirit as with the 2014 group”, revealed who was a member of Alejandro Sabella’s coaching staff at that World Cup in Brazil, in which the albiceleste team lost the final against Germany. “I dared to tell him that the weather is even better than with us”added the former aide-de-camp in dialogue with How’s it going? by Radio Cologne (AM 550).

“I see the National Team in a calm climate. The coach has comfortably exceeded expectations”continued Gugnali, who was visiting the Ezeiza property thanks to the friendship he maintains with the fleaJavier Mascherano (coach of the Sub 20), among others.

Regarding the Group that Argentina played in the World Cup in Qatar, he analyzed: “I think it is a zone, that with our feet on the ground and without underestimating anyone, we can make 7 or 9 points. That would give us the possibility of reaching the round of 16. As Mostaza (Merlo) used to say, ‘step by step’. However, he warned: “Argentina is going to have to find the patience to finalize. In these games he is going to have the ball, but he has to be patient until the goal comes”.

And he remembered the group stage that Argentina played in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil (Nigeria, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iran). “In the draw, when Bosnia came out I said ‘how lucky.’ Because we had played and it had gone well. In the World Cup match, it was another Bosnia and another approach from us. We even made two changes at halftime which was rare for us.”

