Messi’s plan to get sharp to the World Cup in Qatar

Lionel Messi has the World Cup between his eyebrows (Photo: @PSG_espanol)

The fans of Paris Saint Germain and a good part of the French press distrust him about almost everything. After the consecration in the last Ligue 1, many French journalists said – with an accusing tone – that he did not get caught up in the celebrations in the same way as his teammates because he never finished feeling part of PSG. The fans of the Parisian team targeted him because – they say – he performs better and feels more comfortable in the Argentine team than in his club. They even whistled at it. And now, that he prepared himself like few times before after the holidays, they look at him askance for another question: They maintain that he is more interested in reaching the 2022 Qatar World Cup in optimal conditions than standing out at PSG.

Actually, there is something like that: Messi’s life is going to win what could be his last World Cup. He will play in Qatar at the age of 35 and only he knows if in the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026 he will have the rope to be in another World Cup event. But the issue is how it is formulated or how each situation is viewed: after all, if Messi arrives in Qatar in optimal footballing condition, the PSG will surely enjoy their goals and genius beforehand.

For now, he already did it last Sunday, when he scored one of the goals for the team from the French capital in the 4-0 win against Nantes, for the French Super Cup. That is, by transitive character, this preparation that from their environment they describe as “fantastic”, will surely be enjoyed by PSG due to its transitive nature.

Messi had a great performance in PSG’s first title of the season (Photo: Reuters)

With that French Super Cup title, Messi reached 41 in his entire career and was one behind Brazilian Dani Alves, who recently joined Pumas de México. But that is another song. The captain of Argentina took advantage of the month of vacation he had. He tasted spend a few days in his native Rosario and then on the beaches of Ibiza and Formentera, completely recharged those batteries that were somewhat worn out from so much work, with his team and with the selected one. By case, last year he spent more than forty days concentrated with the National Team before and during the Copa América that put an end to the 28 years without titles at a higher level for Argentina, nothing less than against Brazil and at the Maracana.

Yesterday, against Clemont and as a visitor, Messi played for PSG the opening date of Ligue 1. In the first days of September it will be the turn to play again in the Champions League, the great object of desire of the French club after the enormous frustration that meant the elimination at the hands of Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the last edition. The captain of the National Team will seek to resemble the one who stood out against Nantes, close to the best Messi, so that the set-up for the World Cup is also an enjoyment for those supporters of his current club who until now have looked at him out of the corner of their eyes. It happens that in his first season he was away from the best version of him: he scored eleven goals and gave fourteen assists in the 34 games he played.

In the coaching staff of the The Argentine team understand that Messi’s preparation for the big events that are coming his way was among the best of his careerbecause beforehand he was able to enjoy considerable rest time and because at PSG they did a great conditioning jobwith a tour of Japan included in which Rosario once again had the best football chemistry with his friend Neymar in the friendlies they played against Kawasaki Frontale, Urawa Reds and Gamba Osaka.

Lionel Scaloni, the coach of Argentina, He plans to travel to Paris shortly to be face to face with the captain of his team and ask him how he is, how he feels, in short, to pamper him a little less than three months before the start of the World Cup. Scaloni plans to do the same with the rest of the players he plans to take to Qatar.

That Messi has between eyebrows to the World Cup debut on November 22 against Saudi Arabia is something that the For money He is not interested in dissimulating in the least. When his friend Luis Suárez arrived at Nacional de Montevideo, he sent her a greeting with this phrase: “Get ready, there is little left for the World Cup”.

KEEP READING:

Interview with Ariel Senosiain: “Messi is Superman for all of us and he is more comfortable being Clark Kent”

“Private affairs”: the reason why Icardi was not summoned to the PSG match in the midst of the new scandal with Wanda Nara

Barcelona’s plans to repatriate Messi