Messi’s PSG rescued a draw in his visit to Lens and continues to lead in Ligue 1

To only 72 hours of the lackluster tie before Nice on the League 1, the Paris Saint Germain returned to leave an unconvincing performance in the French league. Within the framework of Date 17 of the championship, barely managed to rescue a point in his visit to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, where he Racing Club de Lens put him in a bind on several occasions. The locals won by the minimum until equality arrived in the last gasp of the game: it was 1-1 with a goal from PSG That came in discount time.

To the team of Pochettino, who came out with Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi on offense, it was difficult for him to stand up from the first minutes. The first appearance of Messi It was after going down to receive the center circle to try to get his teammates out of the rival harassment, but he was very well marked throughout the game by his compatriot Facundo Medina. Just in the minute 17 he found the first spaces in the last third to execute a shot that hit the post and went over the baseline.

However, his team was not having a good time. In the first half hour, the PSG was a supporting actor in the development of the party and Lens He took the opportunity to generate danger with some long-distance shots. In fact, Keylor Navas he denied the goal to Jonathan Clauss on a long free kick and Marks He blocked a sharp shot at Cheick Doucouré.

Lionel Messi shared the attack with Icardi in PSG’s game against Lens (Photo: REUTERS)

Beyond that Icardi made the goalkeeper look twice Jean-Louis Leca, who also denied a goal to Say Maria At the end of the first half, the Parisian team was able to display its best version in the initial stage. He did not have a fluid game, he ran after the ball in some passages of the games and saw only a few sparks of his figures that were not enough to dominate the game.

In addition, the opening of the scoreboard came at the end of the first 15 minutes, in a play that began with a remove from I do Medina a Lionel Messi and ended with a goal from Seko Fofana, who finished off while some rival players called for a pause for an alleged infraction. The Argentine star was on the ground demanding a stomp from his compatriot but the referee Francois Letexier validated the goal, there was no reason for it to be annulled.

And the Lens almost scored the second after a counterattack that resulted in a shot from David Pereira da Costa that hit the post and fell into the hands of Navas. That was when Pochettino decided to take out Icardi so that it enters Kylian Mbappé. With 20 minutes ahead and without being able to take the reins of the game, the Argentine DT brought in one of his greatest figures to seek the comeback. Messi enabled Mbappé after his entry but the French attacker’s header was well contained by Leca, who along with his defenders responded with solidity when demanded by the galactics of the PSG.

Georginio Wijnaldum entered through Paredes to give PSG the agonizing draw on his visit to Lens (Photo: REUTERS)

Only in injury time, PSG managed to find their goal. Mbappé sent the ball to the area and Georginio Wijnaldum, who had entered instead of Leandro Paredes, signed the tie 1-1 with a head butt. An equality that seemed like it was never going to come but it took shape in the last minutes. However, the result left a bad taste in the mouth in a team with such hierarchy.

Comfort for those led by Mauricio Pochettino is that they are very loose in points and are located at the top of the table of positions with 42 units product of 13 wins, 3 draws and 1 knockdown, and now they are placed in front of the Olympic Marsella from Jorge Sampaoli with a difference of 13 points, since on this day they lost 2-1 to the Brest stadium (they have one less game).

Trainings:

Lens: Jean-Louis Leca; Jonathan Gradit, Kevin Danso, Facundo Medina; Jonathan Clauss, Cheick Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Przemysław Frankowski; Gaël Kakuta; Florian Sotoca, Arnaud Kalimuendo. DT: Franck Haise.

PSG: Keylor Navas; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat; Marco Verratti, Danilo Pereira and Leandro Paredes; Ángel Di María, Lionel Messi and Mauro Icardi. DT: Mauricio Pochettino.

Referee: Francois Letexier

Stadium: Stade Bollaert-Delelis

