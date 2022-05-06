Messi’s reaction to the lifting of Real Madrid against City in the middle of Kun Agüero’s live broadcast

* Messi’s message and Agüero’s response in the match broadcast

Lionel Messi appeared in the streaming of the comments of Sergio Aguero on the Real Madrid win 3-1 over Manchester Cityfor the second semifinal of the Champions League that was played in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. La Pulga wrote to his friend and made a joke at the moment when his former team was already down on the scoreboard, and Kun told all the details and responded live.

“Leo wrote me,” Agüero told Carlos Tevez, who was the guest commentator and also played for the Citizens. “What does Leo say?” asked the Apache. Kun replied: “He told me ‘stop fucking around, idiot. It just can’t be…'”. Then he sent an audio to Rosario who followed the instances from Paris: “What’s up pa? I’m here working and actually I’m overheated. The truth that can not be believed. On top of that, he sent an audio to Ibai (Llanos) telling him ‘how lucky you are, how lucky’, and they penalized us. It can not be believed”.

Then Agüero wanted to decontract the moment and told Tevez, “I am sending a photo to Leo. He is shitting himself laughing.” Once the image was sent, he sent another audio to Messi: “Well dude, let’s talk. I’m on the stream. Bye pa”.

At the end of the broadcast, Aguero recalled that the match between Argentina and Italy was going to be broadcast on ESPN and Star+ (the platform where he streams) and made a request to Messi for the match against Azzurra: “Leo, make a goal!”.

* Kun’s anger against Real Madrid’s third goal that Benzema converted

Kun had moments of fury during the game and in particular with some errors by City and the referee’s decisions that favored Real Madrid. The worst moment for the former Independiente striker came in extra time. There he sent the aforementioned audio to Ibai Llanos, the well-known streamer who is a fan of the merengue team: “How Ibai must be. I’m going to send him an audio: ‘Ibai, piece of gil, you have a bad ortho, two goals in two minutes. Ibai: I’ll kill you, I swear I’m going to Barcelona I’ll kill you!’”, he yelled at her jokingly.

When Real Madrid had the penalty in favor, Kun confessed that he felt something similar to the day he had to leave the field of play in his last professional game: “It’s holding me the same as when I had tachycardia. My chest hurts.” Tevez reassured him and told him “no, stop stupid, stop fucking around, we don’t have an ambulance there”. There, Kun asked someone from the production, “Is there an ambulance here?”

After the goal of Karim Benzema, Agüero yelled “Look at you!” Then he recognized the Frenchman’s aim: “How good that he kicked it.” He even stressed that “if Real Madrid wins, They have to give Benzema the Ballon d’Or”.

Tevez also showed his anger and shot “you can’t lose a match in two minutes”. During the game, Kun said that he had bet a dinner and when the matter was settled, Apache told him “What game are we watching? I was already drinking champagne with you and now I’m going to have to help you pay for it (laughs).”

Beyond Agüero’s anger, it is possible that the contact with Messi just at a time when the match was in a break, has helped ease his friend’s pain due to the defeat of the team in which he played for a decade and is a historical reference. He even scored the goal that earned him a Premier League after 44 years.

