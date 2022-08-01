Messi’s show in the win that gave PSG the first title of the season: a goal “a la Diego”, dribble between three and the hat that was not

* Messi played centrally and formed a showy and effective triangle with Verratti and Vitinha

Lionel Messi The season began in the best way, which in November will include the World Cup in Qatar. The 35-year-old striker was the great figure (chosen by the organization) in the 4-0 victory of PSG against Nantes for the French Super Cupdisputed in Israel. The Argentinian scored the first goal with a spectacular definition, and knew how to team up with Verratti, Vitinha, Neymar and Sarabia, in a different structure, the one proposed by the new coach Christophe Galtier.

Starting from a more centralized position (not as focused on the right as Pochettino used it), the ball passed through La Pulga a lot, taking advantage of the inclusion of the Portuguese Vitinha, more inclined to short association. Those continuous touches kept him active, something he also demonstrated in some effective dribbles.

At 22 minutes, his work of art: Neymar looked for him with a filtered ball, which went a little long, but the attacker arrived the same. Urged by the departure of goalkeeper Lafont, instead of defining with little margin, he hooked out, overcame his opponent and resolved forehand. Many in the networks compared his definition with that of Maradona against England in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, due to the similarity with the last gambeta. although Diego, of course, played with his left foot towards the net.

Leo had scored the first goal of the preseason, and also scored the club’s first official victory in the 2022/2023 period.

More from his menu: at 39 he assisted the Brazilian, who finished wide (they sanctioned offside, but he was enabled). Y at 43 he gathered three rivals with a detour, passed and reached the goalkeeper’s nose. He defined left-footed, to the right post, but this duel was won by Lafont. Of course, he left the free kick to his friend Ney in the epilogue, and his partner hung him from an angle for the partial 2-0.

Messi and the medal: it was the 41st title in his career (REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

His show (and his impact on development) continued in the add-on. With a lot of activity, even under pressure. It was he who initiated the action of the penalty that Neymar turned into 4-0, extending it for a Pablo Sarabia who fulfilled his function, appearing with surprise and collaborating in the setback.

And he deserved to score a second goal, which He could have reached 42′, after (again) Neymar enabled him with a pass from left to right. Messi controlled and sought to overtake the goalkeeper with a subtle little hat, but Lafont’s 196 centimeters height could do more.

It didn’t dent her happiness. She received the individual award, the medal and the trophy with a smile, already on the occasional stage, along with the rest of his teammates. And, relaxed, he even had the luxury of talking with Neymar, Sarabia and Icardi, as if they were in the hall of his house, about a specific move from the great PSG match.

After a first season in Paris marked by injuries and an uneven team (even so, he won Ligue 1), Messi is betting on showing his best level and reaching Qatar 2022 on the rise, his pending account with the Argentine team.

* The best actions of a great PSG victory

