Messi’s thanks after his last game in Argentina before the World Cup: “It’s always incredible to play here”

Messi was a figure in the win against Venezuela (Télam)

Lionel Messi and the rest of the Argentine team enjoyed an unforgettable night in Buenos Aires. With the Bombonera as the scene of the last home match before playing the World Cup in Qatar, the public enjoyed the 3-0 win against Venezuela which allowed Lionel Scaloni’s team to maintain its undefeated streak and stretch to 30 games without losing.

But beyond the victory, it was a special evening for all the players of the Argentine team. And it was much more so for Messi, since he could have played his last game at home in what was the penultimate date of the South American Qualifiers. With part of his family in the stands of the Boca Juniors stadium, the flea He was the figure of victory and scored the third goal after a great clearance by Ángel Di María.

The day after the triumph, and before embarking on a trip to Guayaquil to play against Ecuador next Tuesday, the star from Rosario used his social networks to thank the Argentine public for the party they caused in the stands during the match against Vinotinto. “I wanted to thank all the support they gave us in these Qualifiers. Luckily we were able to fulfill the objective and we are going to see each other in Qatar if God willing…”Messi said.

“It is always incredible to play here in front of our people and what we experienced last night was impressive once again. Thank you and Let’s go Argentina!!!”, finished off Argentina’s number 10 in a publication that he accompanied with several postcards that the game left before the Venezuelans. Quickly, in a few minutes, the post reached 2 million likes on Instagram.

The publication of Messi after the triumph against Venezuela

Once the game was over, it was Messi himself who set off the alarm with some statements about his future after the World Cup in the Middle East. “Ecuador remains, I don’t know, I think about what’s coming, which is close, the games we have in preparation, in June, September, October,” analyzed La Pulga.

“After the World Cup I am going to consider many things, things go well, badly, hopefully in the best way. But surely, after the World Cup, many things will change.”he added in dialogue with the match broadcast.

After the removal of the PSG before him Real Madrid in the round of 16 series Champions League, Messi was very criticized in France. Moreover, it was even whistled at the Parc des Princes by fans of the Parisian team. Quite the opposite happens to him in Argentine territory every time he sets foot in his native country.

“I’ve been happy here for a long time, since before winning the cup, it’s a wonderful group, the people love me a lot and they show me more and more. I am grateful, after the cup everything flows naturally, winning helps make everything more beautiful and easier. We finished this last day, because I don’t think we can go back to Argentina before the World Cup”, said the star who said goodbye to the public on the Boca field with a smile and some statements that open up a mystery about his future after the World Cup.

