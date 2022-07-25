Messi’s two great goals at PSG’s open practice in Japan that fans shouted as if they were official

There were 20,000 fans enjoying the training



The PSG continues with its successful tour of Japan. This time, he was based in Osaka, where the campus developed an open training for, According to information from the organizers, some 20,000 fans, which vibrated with each movement of the stars as if it were an official match. Of course, in that context, the most famous, like Lionel MessiKylian Mbappé and Neymar, magnetized the eyes of the fans and the flashes of the cameras and mobile phones.

The French club shared a video on its social networks with the best images of the training given by coach Christophe Galtier. And the 35-year-old Argentine was the great protagonist. It is that the Flea gave away a couple of details of his repertoire and the Japanese fans shouted two two great goals as if they had given Paris the Champions League title.

The first action was part of an exercise in which PSG rehearsed a speed start from the baseline. Neymar participates in the play with a subtle touch and ends up in Messi, who finds the angle with a very high billing shot. In the video you can clearly hear how the fans celebrate the goal.

The second was an extract of the works in reduced spaces, with two well-defined teams. In that instance, the striker got rid of an opponent in a single body movement and defined cross. Once again the cry of those present was heard loud and clear, almost a recognition for the former Barcelona.

Messi is preparing for a more than special season: between November and December the Qatar World Cup will be played, his pending account with the Argentine team after four participations (2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018). And he intends to arrive in the best way. To do this, at the same time, he bets on dribbling the physical problems that marked his first year at PSG, with which he won a Ligue 1, but fell by the wayside in the other competitions.

A dribble by Messi during open practice (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

The Parisian cast has already played two friendlies in Japan: This Saturday they easily beat the Urawa Red Diamonds 3-0 in the stadium Saitama, with goals from Pablo Sarabia, Mbappé and Kalimuendo. And previously they had beaten Kawasaki Frontale 2-1, with a goal from the aforementioned Messi. This Monday he will play the third and final match on his tour of Japan. His rival will be Gamba Osaka, one of the iconic clubs in Japanese football.

Once back in France, PSG will close their set-up for what will be their first official match of the season: on Sunday, July 31, they will play against Nantes for the country’s Super Cup, which faces the winner of the Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France.

