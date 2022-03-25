Meta and Facebook are heavily supporting Python: here’s why

Meta company, owner of Facebook and Instagram, has donated $300,000 to the Python Software Foundation (PSF)the group that brings together the leading developers of the Python programming language and maintains Core Python (CPython), the open source programming language that powers most machine learning and artificial intelligence applications.





From the Foundation they have said that “Python is very important for Meta”. The reason is that PyTorch is built on top of Python. This says, speeds up the ML R&D process within Meta and throughout the open source ML ecosystem.

For its part, Cinder is the Python version of Meta which allows running Instagram globally, while Pyre is a type checker used by thousands of Meta Python developers.

The program to develop CPython is renewed





Meta’s investment in the Python Software Foundation “will provide critical support to the PSF and fund the second year of the Developer-in-Residence programThe foundation has said. The PSF Resident Developer Program launched in 2021 and funds a full-time developer position for CPython.

This initiative allowed the foundation to hire Lukasz Langa, resident CPython developer and now it has the new Meta investment.

Meta will also bring improvements from Cinder to Python and make available the CPython 3.8 release, focused on performance. CPython is the basis for other implementations of the language such as Anaconda and Cinder, Facebook’s implementation to improve Python’s performance for sharing photos on Instagram.

“Cinder” is the version oriented to the Meta CPython 3.8 performance. It has been used for years as the Python behind the Instagram server, as well as to power other Python applications within Meta,” said CPython Lead Developer Dino Viehland.

Python creator Guido van Rossum, who now works at Microsoft, wants Python be twice as fast to better compete with C-based languages.