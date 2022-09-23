Meta and Google need to cut staff and resort to new methods: this is how layoffs and silent hiring are

This summer where there is talk of an economic recession, there is also talk of layoffs in large technology companies (Coinbase, when people hadn’t even started, Shopify, Klarna, with some very controversial layoffs, also Booking a few months ago, Netflix in its streaming crisis… and now it seems that Google and Meta also want to fire people, but without saying it outright.

There is a trend that has been called silent dismissal. This means that a company does not call an employee and say “you are fired, you have to leave”, but rather offering positions within the company or boring tasks in which the employee no longer feels valuable, to see if he ends up leaving the post. Or even not treating workers particularly well.

And another technique is silent hiring, which is to give responsibility to internal employees more productive in areas that are not theirs and, if they comply, they can end up filling new vacancies, sometimes with better salaries.

And everything indicates that both Meta and Google have joined these practices (each with its own strategy, as we will see). Instead of engaging in dismissals directly a restructuring is being seen within the two firms and techniques that fit into layoffs and quiet hires.

What's going on with Google





google has right now almost 21% more employees than a year ago. And in these moments of lean cows it has been known that she is carrying out different internal restructurings that point to a silent dismissal (known as “quiet firing”). For example, 50 of the employees of your incubator, the so-called Area 120, that is, half, will have to move from divisions and positions to be within the company and they only have 90 days to do so.

At the same time, it uses other techniques that have been defined as “silent hiring” or quiet hiring: basically, “silent hiring” means focusing on the most productive employeesperhaps even giving them additional responsibilities that show they have what it takes to excel in a given role, according to Inc.

A study by Personnel Psychology, from the universities of Indiana and Longwood, both in the United States, states that “high-performing employees can produce 400% more than the average employee, so, from a business point of view” and Therefore, prioritizing them is a technique used by some companies.

The silent hiring process looks for internal candidates first. More specifically, look for staff who has begun to assume tasks and responsibilities beyond the parameters of its description of work. The result is that, effectively, they start working in the position they want, or at least they start to do some of what it involves, before they really get that other job of more responsibility.

In return, employees demonstrate to employers that they have what it takes to perform well in that role. Experts say that “for entrepreneurs, there is much less risk, as well as little or no associated cost to hiring and training, which can save a lot of money.

The result is that, with internal hiring strategies, quiet quitters (people who go on to put less effort into their jobs) are not considered for promotions and end up making thousands of dollars less each year. And it seems that Google applies this technique: Google’s silent hiring strategy seeks only internal candidates to fill their vacancies and, in addition to external staff, you need some internal recommendation.

For each new hire, Google employs a hiring committee made up of a panel of five or six Google employees. The panel reviews and scores the requests and creates what might be called a package of candidates that boils down to five key aspectseach of which receives a score between one and four.

The Target Strategy





For its part, Meta does seem to be betting on silent dismissal, after its metaverse, which is not quite convincing (because it is crappy), is dragging Mark Zuckerberg’s company to great losses.

With this situation, instead of making layoffs, Meta is reorganizing departments and giving affected employees a limited period -30 days- to request other functions within the company. Although this practice has long existed at the Menlo Park-based company, typically used to weed out underperforming employees. Now, however, “workers with good reputations and good performance reviews are also taking a hit,” The Wall Street Journal has learned.

“A lot of teams are going to be downsized so we can shift power to other areas within the company,” Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, had said in July 2022. He also told employees to buckle up for a “period intense” from 18 to 24 months – if not more – adding that “I think some of you might say that this place is not for you. And that self-selection is fine with me.”

Furthermore, management is known to have been asked to start identifying underperforming employees even before this Zuckerberg speech.