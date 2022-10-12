Meta announces that its metaverse will come to web browsers and integrate with Microsoft Office applications

This afternoon the keynote of the event took place Meta Connect 2022the parent company of Facebook and WhatsApp has shared its future projects on the field of virtual reality and the (controversial) ‘Metaverse’. Among the various novelties mentioned (most of them related to hardware and video games), Genbeta readers may find three of them relevant…





‘Sgroogled.com’: when MICROSOFT launched ANTI-GOOGLE ads

The metaverse will land in browsers

Horizon Worlds is the Meta metaverse’s flagship virtual reality multiplayer platform/video game (available in Spain since August), the closest thing to Second Life among the various social applications powered by Mark Zuckerberg’s dream. Well, as advertised, Horizon World is going to expand beyond virtual reality in the strict sense (which requires the use of Oculus Rift S and Quest 2 VR headsets, which most users do not yet have) and will be accessible from a web browser, making it accessible from any device.

This is complemented by another announcement: the company intends to allow virtual reality users to be able to capture and share what happens in it outside the Metaverse. And they have given a very concrete example of this: will make it easier for users to record videos in Horizon Worlds that they can then share on Instagram in reel format.

As stated in the keynote, Meta is “projecting Horizon Worlds as the next social platform”

Work meetings in the metaverse thanks to Teams





Despite having its own augmented reality device, Microsoft has made a surprise appearance at a Meta keynote (in the person of its CEO, Satya Nacella) to announce its intention to port your own software and online services to Meta Quest devices.

Thus, Mesh for Teams, a mixed reality functionality that links two Microsoft platforms (MS Mesh, mixed reality, and MS Teams), and will allow the use of avatars as an alternative to constantly working with the webcams on. Thus, as announced by the heads of both companies, Teams meetings will “soon” be able to take place within Meta’s Horizon Workrooms environment.





But it is not the only Redmond application that will land in the Metaverse. Equally, Microsoft 365 apps (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and SharePoint) will be available on Meta Quest devices, allowing users interact with office documents in virtual reality. Also, both companies are “exploring ways” to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to the Meta Quest Store, which would allow Xbox games to be streamed to the Meta Quest platform.

Your own 3D objects, even importing from Sketchfab

Meta has also taken the opportunity to announce the start-up of a system for monetize their metaverse by allowing users to create and sell their own virtual accessoriesyes According to Boz Bosworth, director of technology at Meta,

“When the web version of Horizon launches, the Horizon platform fee will be only 25%, a much lower fee compared to other similar world-building platforms.”

From Meta they have specified that it will be possible to import content under a Creative Commons license from Sketchfab, the largest and most popular platform for 3D models in the world, to Horizons Worlds.