Meta bets on AI: universal translation and the creation of worlds through voice commands, keys to its metaverse

Meta, the company that owns Facebook, is betting heavily on artificial intelligence as one of the main pillars of the development of its Metaverse. As explained today by its CEO during an online event, Mark Zuckerberg, and several of the company’s directors, “AI is the key to unlocking many of the advances” that the company’s great future project requires.

Among these advances, two stand out, both related to the use of language. First, the dream of a universal translatorthat allows the users of the Metaverse to communicate without the barriers established outside of it… and on the other, the creation of virtual worlds by mere voice commands. Let’s see what each of them consists of:





The dream of a universal translator

“The ability to communicate with anyone in any language It’s a superpower that humanity has always dreamed of… and artificial intelligence is going to make it possible for us to see it,” Zuckerberg said.

“Removing language barriers would be a significant achievement that would make it possible for billions of people to access information online in their favorite language.”

Meta considers that the speakers of the most popular languages (such as English, Mandarin Chinese, or Spanish), already have adequate support by currently available translation tools.

But the 20% of the world’s population who do not know any of those languages ​​find themselves in a very different situation: fragmented between multiple minority languages, none of which have an extensive catalog of texts that allow them to train AI models.

To do this, there will be two principles pursued by Meta AI research applied to translation:

The first is called ‘No Language Left Behind’ : will seek to develop AI models that require less input data than current to ‘learn’ to translate.

The second has been named ‘Universal Speech Translator’, which aims to develop systems that translate from spoken language to spoken languagewithout the need for the usual transcription-to-text middle layer.

“Imagine a market where speakers of different languages ​​can communicate with each other in real time using a phone, a watch, or glasses. [inteligentes]”, proposes the blog of Meta AI…

…however, Meta should learn to walk before running: what is still its flagship product —Facebook— suffers from serious problems detecting ‘hate language’ in any language other than Englishas the leak of the ‘Facebook Papers’ already made clear.

Create worlds with your voice





We mentioned earlier the possibility of creating virtual worlds by mere description. In his presentation, Zuckerberg has created live (“all generated by artificial intelligence,” he specified) a 3D ‘cartoon’ landscape with water and sand after entering the voice command “let’s go to the beach” in your ‘Builder Bot’.

This software is also capable of adding highly specific details (such as the type of clouds known as altocumulus, or different types of objects) as well as generating background music according to descriptions (such as “tropical music”), according to what we have seen today.