Meta buys Lofelt, a company whose purpose is to make virtual reality more immersive in this way

The purchases at the stroke of a checkbook are beginning to be customary, and more so in aspects related to gaming and virtual reality. Now it turns out Meta has acquired Lofelta company that aims to make Meta Quest 2 a more immersive place with a highly demanded feature.

Lofelt develops haptic technology that will implement the Meta Quest 2According to Gamesindustry.biz, Meta has bought Lofelt, a Berlin-based team that handles improve haptic performance. This feature is likely to be utilized in the Meta Quest 2 goggles with an eye toward the Metaverse. A spokesman for the American company has shown his enthusiasm to the Wall Street Journal for the union with Lofelt: “We are delighted that members of the Lofelt team have joined Meta.”

Lofelt already has some experience in the sector, since work in the months spent in the games for mobile and PlayStation 5, but in July they announced that they would no longer service these products. Gamesindustry.biz points out that the Federal Trade Commission has already presented its doubts about another acquisition of Meta, this time by buy a fitness app developer: “Instead of competing on its merits, Meta is trying to buy its way to the top,” says one of the FTC officials.

The Metaverse and video games

Although at the moment there are no major movements around the Metaverse, multiple companies have already given the first steps to begin their journeys through this universe. The first was Meta in October last year with the ambition that the Metaverse is the future of the internet. Another one is Bandai Namco, which changed its logo and prepared its investment of 113 million of euros for the metaverse.

They have not been the only ones, Sony invested in Epic Games more than 1,000 million dollars to reassert itself in the metaverse. Who is also looking for something similar are the creators of Genshin Impact presented their new metaverse, which will combine anime and video games. Microsoft has also made a statement of intent around this aspect.

The Meta Quest 2 virtual reality glasses have been involved in various controversies these last weeks, and it is not for less. Meta Quest 2 raised its price by $100 and tried to make up for it with a very popular game. Surely one of the reasons for this controversial decision was the following: Meta’s virtual reality division suffered millionaire losses in the last quarter

