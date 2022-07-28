Meta developers have been asked to exclusively use these programming languages

Meta, the company that owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, announced yesterday that it has approved what four programming languages ​​you support, as of now, for use in your general purpose development projectsand which four others it supports for narrow purposes (although there is still the option that some other language may be approved for specific projects).





“If a language is supported, developers can count on a good experience when it comes to editing, debugging, compiling and deploying code, as well as interoperability.” “It is important that each language we adopt is the most suitable for a particular use case […]. Language decisions tend to stick around once they’re made, so we want to be thoughtful from the start to give our engineers the best tools to work with.”

What four languages ​​are we talking about?

Hack: Unsurprisingly, this secure PHP variant created in 2014 by Meta itself, running on the HipHop virtual machine and forms the foundation of the social network Facebook , is one of the four authorized languages ​​within this first category. It is committed to using it in applications related to ‘business logic’ and ‘stateless applications’.

Python: One of the most popular programming languages ​​today, it also has the approval of Meta, who recommends it for applications related to data science and machine learningas well as for everything related to Instagram.

C++: Another of the most widely used general purpose programming languages ​​also forms part of this Meta list, preferably for everything related to performance sensitive backend services .

Rust: For that same class of applications, as well as for command line tools, Meta has also decided to bet on Rust, the ‘successor of C++’ (and, according to some, of C) created at the time by Mozilla, a young language on the rise, whose influence reaches from the Linux kernel to related areas with malware. Rust was the last of the four languages ​​to join this supported list.

…and another four for specific cases

The ‘use cases’ of the four previous languages ​​are mere recommendations, being the four available for any internal development group that wants to bet on them. Four other languages, however, have also received the approval of Meta for very specific cases, their use being prohibited outside of these situations: the languages ​​in question are Erlang, Go, Haskell and Java…although Meta hasn’t specified exactly in which cases these other four languages ​​will be allowed.

Via | Goal

Image | Based on ‘Software developer’ by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free