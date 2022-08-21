Meta has spent $13 billion on the metaverse. At the moment it seems like a bad copy of Wii Sports

On October 28, 2021, everything changed in technology. No, we are not talking about that name change from Facebook to Meta, but about the presentation of what the company thinks is the future: the metaverse.

At that time we saw it as a virtual world designed to spend more money on the Internet. And like it or not, the big problem is that there was no way to get into what was promised. Yet. Until two days ago, Mark Zuckerberg announced that ‘Horizon Worlds’ was coming to Spain and France, with what they intended to be nice representations of La Sagrada Familia and the Eiffel Tower.

The (current metaverse) reminds of 2006 Wii video games. After the image with both monuments, came the mockery. “It seems that Mark Zuckerberg saw Ready Player One and thought that he could recreate that universe with MS Paint”, commented a Twitter user about what was shown by the CEO.

Another, ironically, said that it was “tragic that every airline and tourism economy in the world is about to collapse now that Facebook has completely eliminated the need to travel”, referring to the fact that ehe metaverse promised to fill us with unknown universes with maximum immersion.

For Joshua Bailey, the good news is that he will be able to run it perfectly on your Pentium III. The reality is that, to this day, Horizon Worlds, which is the most current representation that Facebook has transmitted to us of its idea of ​​​​the future, is much more like the Wii Sports Miis than the “world” and the possibilities they taught when presenting Meta.

$10 billion spent in 2021. 3,000 in 2022. Where have they gone? It is the big question that can be asked seeing that we are approaching the year of the presentation of the Facebook metaverse, observing that so little has changed. We can not give a clear answer to why with so much money everything still seems to be made in 2006 but without saw teeth, but the truth is that the metaverse is not only what we see, but how we see it. And getting where Meta wants you need technology that doesn’t exist yet. To get to her and her hardware there is only one way: spending and more spending.

“Patience“, Zuckerberg seems to say when he affirms that the metaverse will be “exciting” in 2030. The truth is that today, the metaverse smells like smoke. Or rather, the technology companies have made it smell like it. Because the concept is old At the same time interesting, and the improvements in hardware since Oculus began its first developments, very palpable.

Zuckerberg’s problem is that he wanted to sell us the house when he still has nothing close to foundations. In 2015 you could talk about folding smartphones being smoke, because they were. What was taught about them were loose concepts and components, but they have come and improved generation after generation.

In 2004, if Steve Jobs had talked about the iPhone like Zuckerberg talked about the metaverse, he would have been accused of more serious things. But in 2005, secretly, they were at work in Cupertino. And in early 2007 they were (miraculously) introducing it. What happened next is history.

Unlike other products that wanted to be revolutionary, such as the iPhone or Android, the development of the metaverse is not a secret. It happens in real time, and it disappoints because the final product will take time to arrive, if it arrives

The metaverse is not real. The chances are. VR is exciting enough in its current state that we don’t have to rely on promises like what we see in Horizon Worlds, which is far from the best we can get with the good hardware Meta is developing in the form of Oculus Quest 2. , for instance. Not to mention campaigns like Rafa Nadal’s metaverse.

Why so much long term promise. Meta is a publicly traded company, and before the name change (and after) it is not going through its best moment. The name change responded to the need to revitalize the public perception of the company, making it more focused on a new era.

For that era, Facebook needs to be able to count on money, and that depends on investors and shareholders, who must be shown progress to continue spending and taking great risks.

It is not clear that at the moment this pseudo metaverse convinces anyone (although virtual reality is “taking off”), and the most advanced of its virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) division, known as Facebook Reality Labs, is secret. In any case, the metaverse will have to deal with a possible recession, which for the moment has caused the non-hiring of 10,000 workers and possible dismissals. What points ways can also end in ruin.

The meaning of Horizon Worlds. If it looks so little like what was promised, it is hard to see that this strategy is correct. But it is possible that it is, or that it is more correct than another that implies showing something unfinished. Horizon Worlds may seem like a joke compared to what we saw in the great event of the metaverse, but it is palpable, and it is built, with more or less success.

With this, Facebook can gradually introduce us to its idea of ​​a virtual universe, as the folding smartphone companies are making their way, although the experience leaves something to be desired in important aspects. With something that is very far from being reality or delivering what was promised, presented in a very partial way, the criticism would be fierce.

If the Meta metaverse has a future, it’s far from being fun at the moment. Even in areas where it may already be a reality, such as telecommuting, the metaverse is neither pleasant nor productive.

