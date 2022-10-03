Meta is already suffering from the income crisis. And Zuckerberg has already announced layoffs and a hiring freeze.

Meta is not happening for a moment, as it is happening in other big technology companies. The company that hosts services such as Instagram, Facebook or WhatsApp confirmed today that he is not in a very good situation, through its own CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. This has had a conversation with his employees as we have seen on Twitter, confirming the layoffs that were already announced in the main companies in the sector.

This conversation has been made through an internal call that several employees have already confirmed to US media such as Bloomberg or The Verge. In this call the CEO has recognized how the company is seeing reduced revenues due to the current state of the global economy.

Meta begins to notice the consequences of the crisis

This something that has been seen in this case is that the share price has fallen in recent months, as has also happened in Apple itself, which in the coming weeks will end up presenting its quarterly results. But the problem that arises is that Given this reduction in income, different consequences will be suffered within the company.

NEW: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg just told employees the company is implementing a hiring freeze, and warned there will likely be more restructuring and downsizing to follow — Kurt Wagner (@KurtWagner8) September 29, 2022

The first thing Zuckerberg has announced to his employees is that he will start a hiring freeze so that no one else gets access to the company for years to come. Now a completely opposite process begins, leaving the door open to future restructuring and also to downsizing through layoffs.

As far as the work teams within the company are concerned, budget funds will be significantly reduced, adjusting in regard to its staff. That is, the less money in the budget, the fewer employees will be needed.

Without a doubt, this is something that is responding to the increase in inflation and the expenses that the company has to face. Also, they will also have seen their advertising revenues reduced quite surely causing one of its pillars to have been reduced. These will undoubtedly be turbulent months for all the big technology companies.