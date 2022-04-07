Meta is developing a virtual currency they call “Zuck Bucks” and it’s not crypto, according to FT

Meta may have given up on its quest to bring its Diem (formerly Libra) cryptocurrency to market, but the company continues to explore new ways to develop its fabric of financial products. The last one has to do with an alleged virtual currency denominated internally as ‘Zuck Bucks’.

To be frank, there is little chance that this virtual currency will end up being released to the public under that name, although that is how Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and founder of Meta, seems to refer to it internally. What is clear is that they do not want it to become a cryptocurrency, but rather something more like a virtual tokenas in the Roblox video game with its virtual currency ‘Robux’.

‘Zuck Bucks’, the virtual currency with which Facebook wants to use as a reward

Since it went public, Roblox has had a huge success, not only because of its concept, but also because of the value acquired by its company. And just as it happens in multiple video games that opt ​​for the ‘game as a service’ model and include virtual currencies to exchange for digital goods on the platform, Meta would be interested in developing its own virtual currencyaccording to sources in the Financial Times.

Virtual currencies are very popular in video games, and they are an internal way to the platform to get cosmetic elements or bonuses within them. These ‘Zuck Bucks’ would be something similar, distancing themselves from the concept of cryptocurrency, since they are not linked to a blockchain. The idea of ​​Meta is to use them as ‘social tokens’ or ‘reputation tokens’. For example, these coins could be obtained through a contribution in Facebook groups.

This is not the only financial product that Meta has in the pipeline. And it is that the company has not moved away much less from the crypto world or from NFTs. In fact, the company led by Zuckerberg has the idea of ​​making it possible to share NFTs through Facebooksomething that we could see materialized on the platform during the next month of May.

As if that were not enough, Meta is not closed to the traditional financial world either. And it is that in addition to her clear interest in getting us all into her fantasy and idyllic virtual world, she has also been attracted by develop traditional financial services such as small business loans.