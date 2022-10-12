Meta, listed as a “terrorist organization” in Russia: displaying the Facebook logo on brochures becomes illegal

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, is from today a member of the list of “terrorist and extremist” organizations of Rosfinmonitoring, the Federal Financial Supervision Service of the Russian Federation. This follows the filing in March of a lawsuit by the Eurasian nation’s Attorney General’s Office.





Igor Kovalevsky, spokesman for the FSB (Russian secret services) then accused Meta of instigate an “information war” against the Russian Army.

What consequences does this have?

That means that from now on, under article 282.3 of the Russian Penal Code, any Russian company that deals with Meta shares or that, merely advertising on Facebook or Instagram can be charged with collaboration in activities of a terrorist organization. Apparently, the popular WhatsApp messaging application would be excluded from these measures and could continue to operate normally.

Paul Chikov, a Russian human rights lawyer, stated on Telegram that users could be prosecuted, for example, for “any public display of symbols” of Meta: on business cards, on shop doors and signs, or on websites. At least, that has been the usual procedure in previous cases of organizations that are incorporated into the list of terrorist organizations, according to article 20.3 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses.

Strangely, the lawsuit by the Prosecutor’s Office leaves out the illegality of the presence on WhatsApp, also owned by Meta

What has motivated this decision?

The government of Putin already banned access to Facebook from its territory in March this year (for practical purposes, a large number of its Russian users have continued to connect to the social network and Instagram thanks to the use of VPN software), after the social network decided to alter its content moderation policy…

…to expressly allow anti-Russian hate speech, citing the Russian-Ukrainian conflict as the motivation. A) Yes, messages like “Death to the Russian invaders!”although Facebook later clarified that such messages would only be allowed if they were published from within the Ukrainian borders.

Via | Atlantic Council