Meta Quest 2 increases its price by 100 dollars and tries to compensate it with a very popular game

Meta defends this change as a way to continue investing in the VR industry for the long term.

fans of the Virtual reality have been fascinated by the features of Meta Quest 2, which continues to expand its catalog with various games including the VR version of Among Us, a new The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners and news for the existing Resident Evil 4 VR. However, since Meta consider that it is time to adapt to the current circumstances and have therefore announced a price increase on your device.

Those who buy Meta Quest 2 will receive free Beat Saber with a promotion that ends at the end of the yearThis is how the company reveals it in its latest Twitter post, where they specify an increase in 100 dollars at the original price: “In order to continue to invest in moving the VR industry forward for the long term, we are adjusting the price of the Meta Quest 2 headset to $399.99 (128GB) y $499.99 (256GB) starting August 1.”

As expected, the community has criticized the sudden decision of Meta, who try to compensate the change with a promotion: “An offer to download Beat Saber, one of Quest’s most popular apps, will arrive at no additional cost with every new headset purchase for a limited time. finish the December 31, 2022“.

We do not know if the future of Meta with Virtual Reality justifies the price increase of its Meta Quest 2, but there is no doubt that the company is betting heavily on this technology with four new glasses that are already on the way. If you want to know more about the device that is the subject of this news and you are not too scared by the new price, you can read our Meta Quest 2 review.

