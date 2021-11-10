Meta to Create 10,000 Jobs Across Europe

Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg recently announced a change in focus for the group and a change in name. It will be known as Meta officially from 1st December, although the Facebook platform name will be unchanged.

With the new name comes a fresh direction, with the company focusing on the “metaverse”. Although the concept has been around for some time, the technology has never been available, but insiders say that it’s drawing close.

Zuckerberg is keen to be one of the market leaders in the metaverse and has created a brand-new operation to focus on driving progress. This will create 10,000 new jobs across Europe to help build the virtual world in a “responsible” way.

The Way Forward

The change in name for Facebook is not just an attempt to escape the recent negative publicity, although it will undoubtedly help. The metaverse is seen by many as the way forward, replacing the internet with something more technologically advanced.

Facebook may be one of the largest listed companies on SP500, but it’s not the only one that’s fascinated by the potential of the metaverse. Many other businesses have been quietly working away on the concept for some time, even if they’ve not made such a big splash as Zuckerberg and co.

Experts have likened the metaverse’s arrival as akin to smartphones replacing the brick-like mobiles of the 1980s. The internet will become a relic, with the metaverse providing a whole new way to socialise, interact, play and do business.

The potential that the metaverse holds is why Facebook is so keen to link its name and be one of the leaders in the field.

Creating New Jobs

Facebook has had its fingers in many pies over the years, buying up companies that may be of interest. However, Facebook firmly believes that the metaverse is the future and doesn’t want to risk riding on anyone else’s coattails.

A separate division entirely dedicated to the development of the metaverse has been created at Facebook, or Meta as it will be known from 1st December. A £36 million investment programme has been launched to advance progress, which includes the creation of 10,000 jobs for highly skilled workers within the EU.

Nick Clegg, the vice-president of global affairs and communication for Facebook, said the recent performance of the EU in developing vaccines demonstrated the tech prowess of the continent. It’s expected that the recruitment drive will focus on Germany, Italy, Poland, France, Spain, Ireland and the Netherlands.

None of the 10,000 jobs is expected to be created within the UK, with its status outside the EU. There are already 4,000 Facebook/Meta employees in Britain, and the company said this would continue to expand despite not being part of the new initiative.

While Zuckerberg continues to insist that a single entity should not dominate the metaverse, it’s clear that Facebook is determined to ensure they won’t be left behind in the tech race.