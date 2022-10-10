Meta wants to put an end to WhatsApp forgeries: these are the ones that have been denounced for stealing your data

Meta is starting to get serious with all the companies that have a mission to create whatsapp fakes in order to steal user accounts. In this case, all the defendants are focused on China and are located on different websites, including the Google Play Store.

The affected applications are specifically HeyMods, Highlight Mobi y HeyWhatsApp, which are unofficial versions of WhatsApp, but are sold as versions that are improved to give greater functionality to those found in the official version. These can be downloaded through the developer’s websites, the Google Play Store, iDownload and even Malavida.

WhatsApp wants to end its malicious clones

When these applications are installed, they insert malware into the mobile device that has the mission of obtain all the data that is stored in the victim’s own mobile. And of course, by entering the phone number and also the security codes, the attackers will be able to hijack the WhatsApp accounts to start sending spam messages en masse.





Surely you are thinking that this is something complicated to hijack, since it has a double factor authentication system. But the developers have thought of everything, and this makes it possible for them to obtain the authentication information of all the users and the passwords of the account. And this is certainly a danger, as one of these counterfeits has been installed on more than a million devices.

Now Meta has started all the legal procedures to be able to remove all these malicious applications with their own terms of use in hand. This is because the companies are clearly violating the Meta developer agreement by creating the developers several accounts in the communication network, when it is something that is prohibited.

At the moment, what Meta wants is for these applications to be completely removed from all stores and web pages to avoid more scams. And it is that although it is focused on China, these APKs can be installed by any user regardless of their location. In the end, to be protected, the most important thing is always to be logical and not download anything that is not official, even if it promises great features, because you can stand up with an account hijack.