Metal Gear 35th Anniversary Website Is Fake, But Konami Might Still Give Us Some Surprises

The mysterious web page has now been updated with teases towards Konami and their recent entries into the NFT world.

A few hours ago, we discovered a web page that referenced the 35th anniversary of Metal Gear. This has led us to wonder about the rumored remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 and other theories related to the iconic espionage saga. Unfortunately, we can already say goodbye to this dream, because Konami has confirmed that the website is fake. Does this mean that the company does not prepare anything for the anniversary of its franchise? Well, don’t be so sure, because some statements (this time, official) point to a possible surprise.

We are currently studying how to deal with this websiteKonamiFollowing this line, Konami is aware of the existence of this online portal and is planning its next steps to close it permanently, as explained in Techradar: “The website is not from Konami“, says a spokesman for the Japanese company. “Currently we are studying how to deal with this websiteAfter all, the media outlet recalls that this mysterious movement has been recorded using a protection service called Dreamhost, while Konami’s websites have always used another known as MarkMonitor.

There’s nothing we can say right nowKonamiBut, as we have told you at the beginning of this news, Konami could be preparing something for the 35th anniversary. As they succinctly put it to Techradar, “There’s nothing we can say right now“, so a door is left open to possible unexpected announcements. Therefore, we will be attentive to the information that Konami publishes in the coming months.

And what about the fake website? Now it has been updated with a giant logo indicating that it was all a joke of April’s Fools Day and drops several taunts towards Konami and their recent entries into the world NFT. In this sense, we can see a lot of NFT of the character Otacon that will be “auctioned” soon, although it is evident that the author of the portal is taking it all as a joke. In this regard, he leaves messages such as “The auction start time may change, or not happen at all” or “To be honest, we’re not quite sure what ‘non-expendable’ meansso you’re all on the honor system until we figure it out.”

Of course, the author of the website also leaves a message that refers to the withdrawal of Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 from stores: “Konami, please do not sue me. Alternatively, please use the resources that you would allocate to hiring lawyers to purchase the necessary historical image licenses to put MGS2 and MGS3 back on digital stores“.

In this way, it seems that we will have to wait until Konami officially announces its plans with the Metal Gear 35th Anniversary. Until now, the company has stood out precisely because of its fondness for NFTs, a world it has entered through initiatives related to Castlevania. Of course, the company turns a deaf ear to the critics of the community and is totally convinced that this system is a way to preserve content.

