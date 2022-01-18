Metal Gear Solid with Unreal Engine 5? Fans recreate the first scenes in great detail

Two different users have carried out the idea in the first two installments of the franchise.

Metal Gear Solid has left a good imprint on the hearts of many gamers, which is why we still dream of it. news around the franchise. Although rumors They have not stopped playing at any time, something that has led to the alleged participation of the Virtuos studio, we really do not have official information about the saga. However, this does not prevent fans reimagine the return of Snake.

As you can see in the video below, the Just An Idea Studio channel has dared to bring the first installment to the world of Unreal Engine 5. Although this only includes the first scenes of the game, already iconic, it should be noted that the initiative was born thanks to the curiosity of the author.

However, we are talking about one of the most famous video game franchises, and that is why players cannot avoid recreating more scenes with current graphics engines. Sticking with Unreal Engine 5, and having nothing to do with the first user mentioned, the CEO of Black Amber Digital, Erasmus Brosdau, has also shared one of the opening cinematics of Metal Gear Solid 2 with a very high level of detail.

Although these examples are still fan work, there is no doubt that Metal Gear could look fancy using Unreal Engine 5. Also, this shows that players are still hooked on these stealth adventures, something we also saw with a new discovery in the first Metal Gear Solid. A secret they have found 23 years after its release.

