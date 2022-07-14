Metal Gear turns 35 and Konami celebrates it with the return of two games to digital stores

Both Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 stopped being sold due to a licensing problem.

Today, July 13, 2022, the Metal Gear saga celebrates its 35th anniversary. The original installment was released on July 13, 1987 and, although it seems that Konami He does not have big announcements prepared for his celebration, he did want to give us good news about Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3.

If you remember, you will remember that the Japanese company was forced to withdraw both the second and third installments from digital stores due to a matter related to licenses. well konami has announced what prepare the return of games to digital storesalthough no confirmed date.

At the time, the company announced that it had to temporarily withdraw Sons of Liberty and Snake Eater from the platforms because they had to face the renewal of a series of historical archival material licenses. These licenses are used in Hideo Kojima games, and until they fixed it they couldn’t continue to sell the games.

Both the originals and the HD versions or those included in collections will now be available for sale again soon:

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD Edition (PS3)



Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD Edition (PS3)



Metal Gear Solid HD Edition (PS3)



Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD Edition (PS Vita)



Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD Edition (PS Vita)



Metal Gear Solid HD Collection (PS Vita)



Metal Gear Solid HD Collection (PS Now)



Metal Gear Solid HD Edition: 2 & 3 (Xbox 360)



Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater 3D (Nintendo 3DS)



Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance (GOG)



Metal Gear Solid 2 HD (Nvidia SHIELD)



Metal Gear Solid 3 HD (Nvidia SHIELD)



Waiting for a date to make them available again, many still hold a lot of affection for a franchise from which they expect news at some point (despite the controversial departure of Hideo Kojima from the Japanese company). That Konami does not announce new projects related to it is not understood from a commercial point of view, since we are talking about a saga that has sold almost 60 million copies worldwide.

More about: Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, Konami and Anniversary.