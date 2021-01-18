Metal Guitarist Surrenders to FBI on Capitol Insurrection Charges

Guitarist Jon Schaffer, a founding member of the steel band Iced Earth, has been taken into custody in his house state of Indiana after making “wished” lists on account of his broadly seen participation in pro-Trump forces’ siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Information retailers together with the Indianapolis Star have reported that Schaffer turned himself in to the FBI Sunday afternoon, 11 days after the lethal revolt in Washington, D.C.

Schaffer’s notoriety within the steel neighborhood and an unusually lengthy, white goatee obtained him singled out rapidly within the wake of the invasion as a person seen in pictures screaming contained in the Capitol constructing after its limitations had been breached.

Among the many costs, in accordance to Indianapolis FBI spokeswoman Chris Bavender, are that Schaffer “engag(ed) in an act of bodily violence in a Capitol constructing.” The FBI rep moreover informed the Star that the musician was “allegedly with a gaggle of rioters who used bear spray in opposition to Capitol police.”

The total checklist of six costs on which Schaffer is being held:

“Knowingly Coming into or Remaining in any Restricted Constructing or Grounds With out Lawful Authority”

“Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Authorities Enterprise”

“Knowingly Engages in an Act of Bodily Violence Towards any Particular person or Property in any Restricted Constructing or Grounds”

“Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Constructing”

“Have interaction in an Act of Bodily Violence in a Capitol Constructing”

“Parade, Exhibit, or Picket in a Capitol Constructing”

Why such an simply identifiable determine hadn’t been arrested earlier was a thriller to many. On Jan. 14, the web site Metalsucks.web wrote, “I can’t consider a delicate approach to say this, so I’ll simply say it insensitively: Why the fuck hasn’t Iced Earth’s Jon Schaffer been arrested but?!? The Indiana native was clearly seen in a widely-circulated picture of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol final week, whereupon he was recognized by just about each steel media outlet on the earth.”

Schaffer was seen carrying an “Oath Keepers Lifetime Member” ballcap, signaling his help for a militia that the Southern Poverty Regulation Middle says “claims tens of 1000’s of current and former legislation enforcement officers and army veterans as members (and) is without doubt one of the largest radical antigovernment teams within the U.S. at this time.” Regardless of Schaffer’s declare of membership, he isn’t identified to have been concerned in legislation enforcement or the army.

In previous performances by Iced Earth, Schaffer has worn a Accomplice flag bandana.

In November, Schaffer was interviewed by the German newspaper Die Welt as he took half in a Trump rally. He informed the interviewer that “if any individual desires to carry violence, I feel there’s plenty of us right here which are prepared for it. We don’t need that, but when they carry it, we’re gonna reply to that — belief me.”

Moreover, Schaffer mentioned within the video, “We’re not going to merge into some globalist, communist system, it is not going to occur. There might be plenty of bloodshed if it comes down to that, belief me. The American folks is not going to go for that bullshit as soon as they perceive what’s truly taking place. In order that’s the place we’re at. No person desires this, however they’re pushing us to a degree the place we now have no alternative.”

In 2020, Schaffer — who has been a visitor on Alex Jones’ conspiracy theory-laden present — did an interview with Metalsucks’ “QuarantineCast” through which he proclaimed that COVID-19 is “a psychological warfare marketing campaign on the folks greater than it’s a severe pandemic,” and warned in opposition to “the worldwide elite households that run the federal reserve banking system.” He described Dr. Anthony Fauci and Invoice Gates as “fucking criminals, and there is a plan, and it’s all to vaccinate all people, and look out. As a result of this can be a dying cult that’s working this complete state of affairs.”

Iced Earth has launched 12 authentic studio albums since 1990, the final of which, 2017’s “Incorruptible,” represented the group’s chart peak to date. Schaffer produced the album and wrote or co-wrote all of its songs, which included titles like “Seven Headed Whore,” “Nice Heathen Military” and “Clear the Approach (December 13, 1862).” The final of those songs described the Battle of Fredericksburg within the Civil Struggle. “The Confederates had the upper floor and the dominant place, so the Union Irish Brigade simply obtained slaughtered,” he mentioned in a 2017 interview with Metal Hammer, describing the music celebrating the Accomplice victory as “somber, however it has a sure glory to all of it.”

4 different members of Iced Earth have launched a press release disavowing the siege. “We completely DO NOT condone nor will we help riots or the acts of violence that the rioters had been concerned in on January sixth on the US Capitol constructing,” the opposite members wrote of their assertion. “We hope that every one these concerned that day are introduced to justice to be investigated and reply for his or her actions. With damaged hearts we’re sending our love and compassion to everybody who has felt ache from the occasions on January sixth. We’re deeply saddened and our hearts exit to the households of the lives misplaced that day. There are actually no correct phrases to console. Simply know we’re with you in your shock, grief and ache. A lot love to you all. Stu, Luke, Jake, Brent.”