Metal Hellsinger, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series

A demon known as La Extraña must regain her voice in hell as she dispatches demonic hordes with the blast of a metal song. The result is even better than it sounds.

I think a novel concept really shows its quality when you already know it beforehand and yet it surprises you. In the case of Metal: Hellsinger, the game became popular a while back when it outlined its fabulous idea of ​​mixing classic fast-paced shooter with rhythm. The interesting thing about the work of The Outsiders is that, even if you already know what it is, experiencing this mechanic is still something brilliant.

The shooter as a genre, especially the classic one, has an intrinsic capacity to immerse the player in a singular state of concentration. It’s a hard feeling to describe: your wrist and fingers seem to move on their own while operating the mouse, without consciously thinking about it, so you don’t have to process the actions to get headshots and move “devilishly”. The other genre this has happened to me with is rhythm games. In a Guitar Hero, for example, you stop thinking about the notes, and you just go with the flow of the song. Imagine, then, the sensations produced by Metal: Hellsinger, when that frenzy of your movements and that precise aim harmonizes with beats and rhythms of heavy metal songs really inspired. His premise, therefore, is based on shoot to musical beat rhythm. Pulling the trigger and hitting the enemy to the beat multiplies our combo and makes us more powerful, while missing the shot and the rhythm reduces it and leaves us exposed. This system alone is capable of sustaining an experience that lasts what it has to last, around 5-6 hours, depending on your expertise and also the secondary objectives that will help you in your adventure through hell.

Because yes, Metal: Hellsinger says it all with his name. we are one demon who seeks revenge and recover his voice by entering the different areas of hell and dispatching his hosts. The game, in fact, narrates too much for my taste in this type of experience. A voiceover from an accompanying demon introduces you to the objective and some details of this particular hell. I understand that every self-respecting modern game is afraid of not having a narrative thread, but in the case of Metal: Hellsinger, the rhythm was more important to me than the story and I did not consider it very necessary. You come to this hell to shoot and not to be told movies.

Find your voice and your rhythm

A talented studio is noted, but one that can still make this hell more attractiveI’m terrible at healing myself. The mechanics are similar to the new Dooms, in which the enemy is stunned and, with a special movement, you finish him off by throwing a good amount of life and allowing yourself a few seconds of respite that will come in handy to continue the carnage. The point is that the synchronization of the heal has a different rhythm than shooting, with only one beat of four, for example, in which to heal; and it is here that I show my impatience. The brilliant thing about Metal: Hellsinger is that we all have a soft spot. Mine is the cure, but there will be others who don’t master the faster pace of double pistols or the litany of the crossbow. And yet everything seems to balance internally so that you make up for your weaknesses with your strengths.

I miss many opportunities to heal myself, but I know how to move well, shooting from a distance and taking advantage of health crystals that the environment provides. And, if you need more help to overcome the levels that are increasing in difficulty, you have the help of the torments: a series of arenas that propose a casualty target. If we overcome it, we will achieve a secrecy. Each one has a certain effect, which helps us in our multiplier, with a weapon, etc. Collectors can fulfill all the torments, but you can also focus on the ones that really interest you.

I see Metal: Hellsinger the way I saw Doom 2016 before Doom Eternal arrived; is a wonderful game that has, however, still more potential to reach. In the case of The Outsiders game, I don’t mind the length as much as the repetition. You can get more variety of enemies and, above all, of that boss at the end of the phase that is repeated too much.

Metal: Hellsinger is one of those games that is better to tryIt is also noted as a talented studio, but one that can still make this hell more attractive both visually and in the design of levels and its arenas. I wouldn’t be surprised if a Metal: Hellsinger 2 greatly improved all these facets with more funding, also providing some improvements to the mechanics and other imaginative weapons. What is most difficult to improve is, without a doubt, the soundtrack. There are songs so accomplished that I can’t stop playing them in my head as I write these lines. They range from the most ripped metal to the most melodic. And I, who have always been a little weak to the female voice in these compositions, I am not very original and I highlight the theme of Stygia de Arch Enemy and Alissa White-Gluz’s voice which is powerful enough to hurt every time your multiplier drops below x16, where your voice (Alissa’s in this case) stops.

Metal: Hellsinger is one of those games that is better to try, which does not need to say much, because it is better to let it sing alone. It is true that this type of hybridization is no longer so original in itself, since we have games like Crypt of the Necrodancer that has already done the same with dungeon crawling, for example. But it is in the execution where the work of The Outsiders shines with its own light in hell. It looks like a gritty game, and it is, but it’s also a very polished game that has thought deeply about the system it presents and how to exploit it intelligently. The result is, clearly, devilishly funny.