Metallica to Film a Show for Encore Live’s Drive-In Concert Series

If you would like to see and listen to Metallica with strings, the group’s newest collaboration with the San Francisco Symphony, the stay album/documentary “S&M2,” will likely be launched for residence leisure August 28.

However if you’d like to expertise Metallica with horns — automotive horns, that’s — the band will likely be coming to drive-ins on August 29 with a one-night-only live performance movie.

Their efficiency will mark the third introduced on drive-in screens this summer time by Encore Stay, and the primary to enterprise outdoors the nation style. The corporate’s two prior pandemic-era shows featured Garth Brooks in June and Blake Shelton in July.

Like these predecessors, the Metallica present will likely be pre-recorded and seem on tons of of outside screens, together with a combination of fastened drive-in theater areas and pop-ups.

The taping will seize Metallica’s first full live performance efficiency since final September, when the group opened the Chase Heart in San Francisco with a reunion with the symphony it paired with for the unique “S&M” live shows and stay album in 1999. The drive-in-focused present will ditch the orchestra for a conventional Metallica quartet set, “shot specifically for the Encore Drive-In Nights Series at a location close to the band’s Northern California headquarters.”

Ticket costs weren’t instantly accessible however have been anticipated to be in step with the $115-per-carload pricing for the latest Shelton one-nighter. One distinction between this and the Brooks/Shelton exhibits is that every carload admission ticket, which is sweet for up to six folks, will embody 4 digital downloads of the “S&M2” album — a new wrinkle on the “ticket bundling” apply beforehand tied to on-sales for stay live shows.

Presale tickets go on sale to Metallica’s fan membership August 12 adopted by a normal on-sale August 14, at http://ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica. A full listing of collaborating theaters or pop-ups will likely be put up at http://encorenights.com. With the earlier two Encore Nights Drive-In exhibits, a majority of the 300-plus working drive-in theaters in america and Canada opted to run with the live performance program on no less than considered one of their screens, together with dozens of the non permanent areas which have been arrange in the summertime months for out of doors revival programming.

“We’ve seen with our first two Encore Nights Drive-In live shows that followers completely dig the drive-in expertise, and we all know that Metallica goes to blow the highest off of this factor and take it to a complete new degree,” stated stated Walter Kinzie, CEO of Encore Stay, in a assertion.

The group Three Days Grace may even seem as a part of the filmed presentation as an “opening act.”