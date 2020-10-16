Metallica to Play Pay-Per-View Acoustic Concert for Charity

Metallica are one of many world’s greatest rock bands, due in no small half to the truth that they’ve toured each single yr since 1982. Like quite a lot of musicians, they’d deliberate to do the identical this yr, however then 2020 occurred.

To make the perfect of the state of affairs, the band goes to carry out a dwell, acoustic pay-per-view set for charity from the band’s HQ in Northern California that might be streamed over Nugs.internet, which has streamed and archived lots of of Metallica exhibits. An public sale will even be held, and 100% of proceeds from the occasion will go to their basis, All Inside My Fingers. The charity has supported many meals banks and training initiatives everywhere in the nation and the world.

Tickets for the November 14th, 2:00PM PST dwell stream on sale now by way of nugs.television for $14.99. The efficiency might be made obtainable for ticket holders to watch at any level, and as many occasions as they like inside a 48-hour window from after they first begin the stream. A choose variety of premium and VIP packages with show-specific merchandise from fan-favorite artist Wolfskulljack may be bought at 2nu.gs/Metallica.

Brad Serling, nugs.internet Founder and CEO, provides, “I’ve labored with Metallica for 25 years, and we’ve launched lots of of exhibits on nugs.internet. We have been trying ahead to heading out on the street with them in 2020. Streaming movies from their archives for 26 weeks on Metallica Mondays helped fill the void throughout COVID, however nothing beats seeing the band carry out dwell. Permitting followers to see the band dwell from their house studio in an effort to elevate funds for All Inside My Fingers bridges the hole to join followers worldwide with the band.”