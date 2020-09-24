Meteorite will pass very close to Earth, NASA claims – small school bus is as big as size

Washington: The US Space Agency NASA says that a school bus-shaped meteoroid will pass through the Earth on Thursday. This meteorite is named 2020 SW by NASA. Explain that on September 24, this meteorite will pass through a height of 13,000 miles from the Earth. If NASA believes this asteroid will be less than other satellites closest to the Earth’s surface. Also Read – Kalpana Chawla: American spacecraft named after Kalpana Chawla

Let us know that this object was first seen on 18 September. It was discovered by NASA during a project in Tucson, Arizona, after which scientists were constantly watching it. By combining all the information received so far, it has been ascertained that it will be the nearest to the Earth on Thursday.

It has been estimated that this meteorite will not pass through the earth before 2041, after passing through the earth today. According to NASA, this meteorite is 5-10 meters wide. Also, its size is like a small school bus. Please tell that NASA has made it clear that there is no threat to the Earth by this. Because if it were, then as soon as it entered the Earth's atmosphere, it would turn into a fireball (Shooting Stars) and split into many small pieces.