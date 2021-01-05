Meteorological Department’s latest alert, thunderstorm and rain forecast in many places including Delhi, Haryana, West UP

weather, rain, thunderstorm, Delhi, haryana, himachal, UP NEWS: The Meteorological Department has issued an alert of rain this morning in many places including the country’s capital Delhi, Haryana and west UP and there may be rain in a short time. After the Western Disturbance, the temperature is expected to fall and West UP including Delhi, Haryana is expected to receive rain for the third day on Tuesday. At the same time, ‘Orange’ warning has been issued for heavy rains in the high altitude areas in Himachal. A warning has been issued for thunderstorms and lightning in low altitude areas and heavy rain and snowfall in medium altitude areas. Also read – weather update: rain will fall in these states till January 5, temperature will fall, know what is the condition of your state

According to IMD, light to moderate intensity of thunderstorms with light to moderate rains over Delhi, Rewari, Kosli, Bhiwariam Mahendragarh, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhai, Farukhnagar, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Mehm, Gohana, Jind, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Panipat and more It's going to rain.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, Rewari, Kosali, Bhiwarim Mahendargarh, Charkhidadri, Mattanhai, Farukhnagar, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Meham, Gohana, Jind, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Panipat during next 2 hours: IMD pic.twitter.com/TSZWbavzq0

– ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021

The India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain with lightning thunder and flashes during the next three hours at different places in Shamli, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur Gautam Buddha Nagar districts and adjoining areas.

Light to moderate rain / thundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur today during the next three hours at an isolated places over Shamli, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur Gautam Buddha Nagar districts and adjoining areas: IMD – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 5, 2021

Shimla Meteorological Center has issued a warning to Mangawalar for thunderstorms and lightning in the plains and low altitude areas and heavy rain and snowfall in the medium altitude areas. Apart from this, ‘Orange’ warning has been issued for heavy rains in high altitude areas on 5 January.

The mountains are snowing due to western disturbances. After the end of this disturbance, the temperature will fall again to around four to five degrees Celsius.

Let me tell you that the minimum temperature in Delhi was 1.1 degrees Celsius on Friday, which was the lowest in the last 15 years. Visibility dropped to ‘zero’ meters due to extremely dense fog. Earlier on 8 January 2006, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 0.2 degree Celsius. The lowest ever temperature in the national capital was recorded as low as minus 0.6 degree Celsius in January 1935. IMD said that in January last year, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 2.4 degree Celsius.