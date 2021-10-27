Methods to get Phantum and Trevenant in Pokémon GO

The Halloween 2021 tournament is leaving us many surprises in Pokémon GO, comparable to the opportunity of having the ability to get to Phantum y Trevenant. Those 6th technology Pokémon have simply arrived within the sport for the primary time, so should you would not have one but, within the following information We inform you how you can get them. Don’t leave out it!

Methods to get Phantum in Pokémon GO

pokémon

sort

inclined

mov. set

max laptop nivel 40

phantum

Ghost

Plant

Flying

Ghost

Fireplace

Ice

Sinister

Plywood

Provoke

Germ Bomb

shadow ball

Grimy sport

1.123

 Get Phantump in Pokémon GO

A Phantum we will these days succeed in it within the following techniques:

  • So wild around the map.
  • Opening 7km eggs in the second one part of the Halloween tournament. Those eggs will have to were gained via items of pals.

Since this Pokémon is to be had extra often right through the development, we advise the usage of Bayas Pinia to get extra sweets and be capable of evolve it to Trevenant.

Methods to evolve Phantum into Trevenant in Pokémon GO

pokémon

sort

inclined

mov. set

max laptop nivel 40

trevenant

Ghost

Plant

Flying

Ghost

Fireplace

Ice

Sinister

Low blow

Umbrian Claw

Germ Bomb

shadow ball

Grimy sport

2.559

 Get Trevenant in Pokémon GO

For evolve into Phantum in Trevenant want 200 sweetsThis is the reason we advise the usage of the berries as an support. Throughout this tournament, the volume of sweets amassed can also be duplicates, so getting it’s somewhat reasonably priced. In an emergency, you’ll use Uncommon Chocolates to provide what you lack.

Within the tournament that you just move searching for the easiest Trevenant, it is suggested that you realize their statistics in a extra particular manner:

stage

fight issues

most lifestyles

15

1.097

20

1.462

30

2.194

40

2.559

168

assault

protecting

staying power

201

154

198
Pokémon GO Trevenant

Pokémon GO: all missions of the temporary research task Halloween Cup

