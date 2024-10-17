Metro Boomin’ Financial Beat: Exploring the Producer’s Net Worth in 2024

Few names in hip-hop production carry as much weight as Metro Boomin. Born Leland Tyler Wayne on September 16, 1993, in St. Louis, Missouri, Metro has become one of the most influential and sought-after producers of modern hip-hop and trap music.

His dark, atmospheric production style and collaborations with top artists have helped shape the sound of contemporary rap. Let’s dive into the life and career of this beat-making phenom.

Who is Metro Boomin?

Metro Boomin is an American record producer, songwriter, and DJ who has made an indelible mark on the hip-hop landscape.

Rising to prominence in the mid-2010s, Metro has crafted hits for some of the biggest names in rap, including Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, and Drake.

His signature sound—characterized by heavy bass, rattling hi-hats, and moody melodies—has become synonymous with modern trap music.

From a young age, Metro showed a passion for music. He started making beats in seventh grade after his mother bought him a laptop with FL Studio (then known as FruityLoops) installed.

Initially wanting to rap, Metro began producing beats to have something to rhyme over. However, he quickly found his true calling behind the boards.

Attribute Details Full Name Leland Tyler Wayne Known As Metro Boomin Date of Birth September 16, 1993 Age (2024) 30 years old Birthplace St. Louis, Missouri, USA Height 5’10” (178 cm) Key Family Tragedy Mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, passed in 2022 (murder-suicide)

Personal Life and Relationships

Despite his fame, Metro Boomin keeps his personal life relatively private. He grew up in St. Louis with four siblings and credits his mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, as his biggest supporter.

Tragically, Leslie was killed in a murder-suicide in June 2022, a loss that deeply affected Metro.

In the wake of this tragedy, Metro partnered with the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation to launch the “Single Moms Are Superheroes” initiative.

This program offers financial help, community resources, and family programming for single mothers in the Atlanta area. It’s a touching tribute to Metro’s mom and shows his commitment to giving back to the community.

While Metro isn’t known to be in a public relationship, he’s focused on his craft and building his empire in the music industry.

Professional Career: The Rise of a Production Powerhouse

Metro Boomin’s journey to the top of the hip-hop production world is a testament to his talent, work ethic, and networking skills.

As a teenager, he used social media to connect with established rap artists, which led to his mother driving him from St. Louis to Atlanta for studio sessions.

After graduating high school, Metro moved to Atlanta to attend Morehouse College. However, after one semester, he took a hiatus to focus on his music career. This decision paid off as Metro began making waves in the Atlanta hip-hop scene.

Some key milestones in Metro’s career include:

We are collaborating with Future on tracks like “Karate Chop” and “Honest” from 2013 to 2014. Producing the breakout hit “Tuesday” for iLoveMakonnen featuring Drake in 2014. Executive producing Future’s influential mixtape “Monster” in 2014. I am crafting hits like “Jumpman” for Drake and Future and “Bad and Boujee” for Migos in 2016. They are releasing collaborative projects like “Savage Mode” with 21 Savage and “Without Warning” with 21 Savage and Offset. He dropped his debut solo album, “Not All Heroes Wear Capes,” in 2018, which hit #1 on the Billboard 200.

Metro’s production discography reads like a who’s who of hip hop, with credits for artists like The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Gunna, Gucci Mane, and many more. His ability to craft catchy, atmospheric beats that perfectly complement an artist’s style has made him one of the most in-demand producers in the game.

Age and Physique: The Young Gun of Hip Hop Production

At just 30 years old (as of 2024), Metro Boomin has accomplished more than many producers do in a lifetime.

His youthful energy and fresh perspective have helped him stay ahead of trends in the ever-evolving world of hip-hop.

Metro is about 5’10” (178 cm) tall and has a lean build. While not as much in the spotlight as the rappers he produces for, Metro’s distinctive look—often sporting dark sunglasses and a hat—has become recognizable to hip-hop fans.

Net Worth and Salary: Cashing In on Chart-Topping Beats

Metro Boomin’s talent and hard work have translated into significant financial success. As of 2024, his net worth is around $45 million. This wealth comes from various sources:

Production fees and royalties from hit songs Album sales and streaming revenue from his releases Live performances and DJ sets Brand partnerships and endorsements His record label, Boominati Worldwide

While exact salary figures aren’t public, top hip-hop producers like Metro can earn anywhere from $25,000 to $100,000 per track, with additional royalties for hit songs. For an in-demand producer like Metro, these numbers can add up quickly.

Attribute Value Estimated Net Worth $45 million Major Earnings Sources Production fees, royalties, album sales, live performances, endorsements Publishing Sale (2023) Sold a portion of his catalog for $70 million to Shamrock Capital Per Track Earnings $25,000 to $100,000+ per track Label Boominati Worldwide

In April 2023, Metro sold a portion of his publishing catalog to Shamrock Capital for $70 million, a major move that shows the value of Metro’s work and provides him with a significant financial cushion.

Company Details and Investments: Building the Boominati Empire

In June 2017, Metro Boomin launched its record label, Boominati Worldwide, in partnership with Republic Records and Universal Music Group. The label serves as a platform for Metro to develop new talent and release its projects.

While specific details about Metro’s investments aren’t widely publicized, he’s known to be savvy with his money. Like many successful musicians, he’s likely diversified his wealth through various acquisitions, potentially including:

Real estate: In March 2022, Metro purchased a $4.9 million home in Bell Canyon, California. Stocks and bonds Tech startups and other business ventures Music publishing rights (though he sold a portion in 2023)

As Metro grows its brand and influence, we’ll likely see more business moves from this young entrepreneur.

Contact Details and Social Media: Connecting with the Fans

While Metro Boomin values his privacy, he stays connected with fans through social media. You can find him on:

Platform Username Followers Instagram @metroboomin 6+ million Twitter @MetroBoomin 3+ million Facebook Metro Boomin 1+ million

Metro is represented by various agencies, including Activist Artists Management, for business inquiries. His music label, Boominati Worldwide, can be reached through Republic Records.

It’s worth noting that Metro, like many celebrities, doesn’t publicly share personal contact information. Fans and aspiring artists are encouraged to follow his official social media channels for updates and potential opportunities.

The Future of Metro Boomin

As Metro Boomin continues to evolve as an artist and producer, his influence on hip-hop shows no signs of waning.

His recent work on the “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” soundtrack and collaborations with Future on “We Don’t Trust You” and “We Still Don’t Trust You” demonstrate his versatility and staying power.

With his talent, business acumen, and dedication to his craft, Metro Boomin is poised to remain a dominant force in hip-hop production for years to come.

Metro’s journey is a testament to the power of passion, hard work, and raw talent, from crafting beats in his bedroom to shaping the sound of an entire genre.

As he continues to push boundaries and explore new sonic territories, one thing is sure: when you hear “If Young Metro don’t trust you, I’m gon’ shoot you” at the start of a track, you know you’re in for something unique.

Metro Boomin isn’t just making beats—he’s creating the soundtrack for a generation of hip-hop fans.