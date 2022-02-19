Metro: Exodus announces million-dollar sales, exceeding expectations after three years on the market

Embracer Group has shared a new financial report detailing the figures for the 4A Games game.

In February 2019, Metro: Exodus was launched on the market, one of the most anticipated titles by fans of the saga based on the best-selling novels by Dmitri Glujovski. Embracer Group has shared this week a new financial report regarding the last quarter, and thanks to it we know the commercial performance it has had.

It has boosted Embracer Group in the last quarterThe document mentions that the game catalog has been the main revenue driver for the quarter that includes data between October and December 2021. Metro: Exodus has been a strong protagonist, with over 6 million copies sold behind him since its premiere and a solid performance that, according to what they say, “has exceeded the expectations of management”.

Likewise, in the report they pronounce on other outstanding titles that they have under their umbrella. For example, Hot Wheels: Unleashed has garnered a fantastic launch, with a million copies since the game arrived on the different platforms in September; Saints Row: The Third Remastered has also helped, although in this case sales figures have not been mentioned.

Returning to the game developed by 4A Games, it is worth noting that Metro: Exodus has made its leap to the new generation consoles with graphic improvements and slight modifications. If you haven’t played it, we take the opportunity to remind you that the work is currently part of the most recent PlayStation offers at a knockdown price, so we encourage you to take a look at it in case you want to get a game more than remarkable at an affordable cost.

