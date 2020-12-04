Metro in Agra: PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Agra Metro on December 7, CM Yogi will also be present

Agra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Agra Metro project online on December 7. During this time, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present in Agra. The event will be held at the PAC ground. Preparations are currently going on in the ground. SSP Bablu Kumar inspected the venue on Friday. Also Read – The impact of Yogi Adityanath’s Maharashtra tour, Akshay Kumar to shoot ‘Ram Sethu’ in Ayodhya, met Chief Minister to take permission

According to information received from the district administration, during the foundation stone program, Modi will also communicate online with New Delhi for about half an hour. At the same time, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will be present in Agra. This program of PM Modi will also be broadcast live.

In the meantime, the foundation stone of the metro project will be laid through a drill machine at the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal in front of the TDI Mall. With this, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has stepped up the preparations for the foundation stone program.

Let us tell you that earlier on December 1, the foundation stone of the Agra Metro was to be done, but due to the busy schedule of Prime Minister Modi, the program had to be canceled. PM Modi will communicate directly in the program through online from New Delhi.

