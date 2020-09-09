Metro Railway released list of do’s and don’ts for passengers

Kolkata: After starting the service keeping in mind the security measures in the wake of the Kovid-19 epidemic, Metro Railway has issued a list for passengers on Wednesday telling them what to do and what not to do. Let us tell you that this metro service is being started amid the infection of Corona epidemic. Also Read – Bhuvneshwar Kumar does not think high scoring matches in IPL 2020, says – here …

A Metro Rail official said that passengers will have to wear masks to keep their nose and mouth covered, before boarding the train, they have to sanitize their hands with a sanitizer placed on the platform.

Metro Railway General Manager Manoj Joshi said that the last date for starting the service will be announced soon. Joshi took stock of several network stations on Tuesday.

Please tell that in West Bengal, on Wednesday, 3,107 new COVID-19 cases were reported and 53 deaths occurred. 2,967 patients have been discharged for recovery. There are 1,90,063 cases in the state, of which 3,730 deaths and 1,62,992 patients have been discharged. There are 23,341 active cases. This information has been given by the Department of Health and Family Welfare of West Bengal.