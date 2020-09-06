Metro service will be restored in Bengaluru from Monday, know on which route the train will run and what is the direction

Bengaluru Metro News: Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), run by the Government of Karnataka, is preparing to restore its services in phased order from Monday. Metro services will be operated following the epidemic guidelines. An official gave this information. Metro services were closed on 25 March with the lockdown being implemented due to the epidemic. Now after five months the services are going to start again. A metro official said that metro trains will start running in the second phase from September 9 on the North-Southern Route (Green Line). Also Read – Delhi Metro has taken many security measures in view of Guidelines, travelers must know

Metro service is being started in Bengaluru on the same side of Delhi keeping in mind the Kovid guidelines. Mask and social distancing will be taken care of here too. Let us know that in Delhi also, the Metro is starting in Phase Manor from Monday. Also Read – Delhi Metro Complete Time Table: Delhi Metro Train Will Run In 3 Stages, Changes In Timing, Learn Routes

Meanwhile, 9,746 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in Karnataka on Saturday and 128 more patients died due to this epidemic. After this, the total number of cases of infection increased to 3,89,232 and the number of dead reached 6,298. Health Department gave this information. Also Read – Delhi Metro Complete Details: Your mistake may be heavy during the metro journey, know what the rules say

During the day, 9,102 patients of Kovid-19 recovered and were discharged from hospitals. Out of new infections, 3,093 cases were reported from Bengaluru (urban). According to the bulletin issued by the Health Department, a total of 3,89,232 cases of infection had been reported in the state till the evening of September 5. According to the bulletin, so far 6,298 patients of Kovid-19 have lost their lives and 2,83,298 patients have been cured. The bulletin said that 99,617 patients are currently being treated in Karnataka, of which 769 patients are in ICU.

(Input: agency)