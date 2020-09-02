Metro to run on track in Delhi from Monday, LG’s green signal on Kejriwal government’s proposal

Delhi Metro News: Unlock 4.0 (Unlock 4.0) has started amidst the Coronavirus released in the country. The exercise to bring the country back on track through Unlock continues. In the meantime, permission has been given for the operation of metro services starting from 7 September. News agency ANI quoted sources as saying that Delhi’s Deputy Governor Anil Baijal has approved Kejriwal government’s suggestion to resume the metro service in the capital from September 7. This decision has been taken in the meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Also Read – Delhi Metro Guidelines: New rule will be released for Metro today! Know what will change in the corona period …

In a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal approves Delhi Government's suggestion of resuming metro train services: sources
– ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

Baijal’s approval was received during the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting held today. Apart from Anil Baijal, Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot and other officials were present in the meeting. Please tell that after 22 March (Janata curfew), the Delhi Metro is closed.

After the home ministry allowed Metro services in Unlock 4, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC announced that it would resume its services in a phased manner from 7 September. SOP will be released by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the coming few days.

SOP may continue

Meanwhile, SOP can be issued today for the operation of the metro. In the Metro running during the Corona period, special attention will be given to social distancing. Prior to this, the central government has held a meeting with various metro companies to start the services of the metro. Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, held a meeting with these companies through video conferencing and took suggestions regarding their operation. Durga Shankar Mishra from the news agency ANI said that to ensure complete safety of passengers, we had extensive discussions with the CEOs of metro companies across the country on SOP. SOPs will be finalized and shared soon.

What can change

In a statement issued by the DMRC, it has been told that when the Metro services start from September 7 in the midst of the Kovid-19 epidemic, every necessary precaution will be taken and measures will be taken in the metro premises to give the passengers a safe travel experience. On the other hand, the Delhi government also issued a statement on Sunday, saying that services will be started following the safety related precaution.

No tokens will be available, social distancing is necessary

Delhi government minister Kailash Gehlot said, “At present, tokens will not be given to the passengers, because they are at high risk of spreading the virus. There will be a system for purchasing smart cards at every station and passengers will be able to travel only through smart cards. ‘

Must wear a mask

Special care will be taken to keep the distance of one meter between the passengers in the train. Also, marking will be done on the train seat to ensure social distancing. Metro staff and civil defense volunteers will be deployed to avoid crowds at the station. Arrangement of sanitizers will be ensured at every station. Wearing a mask will be mandatory. There will be a maximum of three people in the lift. The train will be stopped at the station for a long time, so that people can leave slowly. Entry will be available in a limited number of trains. Token will not be found. Smart card will have to be used only.

Heavy penalty for violation of rules

On behalf of the Delhi government, it has been said that if a passenger is found to be in violation of the rules, then DMRC officials and police officers posted can deduct the challan of the violating passenger.

