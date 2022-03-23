Metroid Dread continues to add success and is on track to be the best-selling game in the saga in the UK

It’s the best-selling 2D Metroid on the UK market, but MercurySteam’s title hasn’t peaked yet.

We are not telling you anything new, Metroid Dread is an absolute bestseller. What is news is where the ceiling will be for the action video game of MercurySteam. Following a record UK release, Samus Aran’s latest in-store adventure is on track to be the franchise’s best-selling installment to date.

In fact, as already disclosed, it is the highest performing 2D offering on the UK market. The novelty now comes to question the leadership of the action, adventure and first-person shooter series. Thus, according to GamesIndustry, Metroid Dread is already the third best-selling video game in history in the United Kingdom, only behind Metroid Prime (GameCube) and Metroid Prime 3 (Wii).

Christopher Dring, head of GamesIndutry, points out on Twitter that Metroid Dread may have already surpassed both video games or is a breath away from doing so. Let’s remember that Nintendo does not provide data on the demand for software through the eShopmaking it difficult to know the exact trading performance of titles like this.

Metroid Dread accumulates other milestones in addition to those related to its sales. Thus, it was the first video game made in Spain nominated for The Game Awards in its main category. In addition, there is still a future for production, with the announcement in February of a couple of updates, the first already available and another in the spring.

If you want to know more, do not hesitate to take a look at the analysis of Metroid Dread, “a great demonstration of how to create a classic 2D Metroid that cares enough to adapt the iconic mechanics of the series to today”.

