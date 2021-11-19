Metroid Dread is the first Spanish game nominated for GOTY at The Game Awards

The title developed by MercurySteam for Nintendo has been among the finalists for Game of the Year.

2021 has been a strange year; in general, but also in terms of video games. We are living the consequences of the pandemic, with the shortage of components affecting the available consoles and multiple delays in the developments. For this reason, more than one and more than two have been surprised by some names that top the list of nominees for the awards of the gala of The Game Awards.

One of the protagonists is, without a doubt, Metroid Dread, which has crept into the finalists for GOTY. But it has also marked another important milestone for our industry: is the first Spanish game candidate for Game of the Year at The Game Awards. We can give this event the credibility we want, but the truth is that it has become the most influential in recent years.

We have had cases like GRAY, but it was not nominated for GOTYThe title developed by MercurySteam is based in Madrid, and its collaboration with Nintendo is not new. Published on Switch, Dread is also the highest rated Spanish game by national and international critics, and has become a serious GOTY contender. We have recently had the case of GRIS, which obtained three nominations and won an award in 2019, but did not enter the pools for the Game of the Year award.

We will have to wait for the next December 9 to find out the winners, with a Metroid Dread that has also been nominated for Best Action Adventure Game. In his review, Jesús Bella commented that it is a great demonstration of how to create a classic 2D Metroid adapting the mechanics to the times. If you want to know more, you can take a look at our Metroid Dread review.

More about: Metroid Dread, MercurySteam, Nintendo, GOTY and The game Awards 2021.