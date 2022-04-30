Metroidvania and shoot ’em up go hand in hand in the beautiful The Knight Witch: trailer and details

Spanish studio Super Mega Team combines fast-paced combat with card exploration and deck building.

The gender of metroidvania has enjoyed a second youth in recent years, there are many works that have reformulated the style and conquered the public, such as Ori and the Will of the Wisps or the challenging Hollow Knight. This time he has been the Spanish studio Super Awesome Hyper Dimensional Mega Team who has surprised us with an adventure that promises to give a twist to the most classic formula.

The Knight Witch combines the frenetic combat of the shoot ’em up with the classic exploration of the metroidvaniaintegrating a system of deck building with over 30 unique spell cards to choose from. As Gematsu has shared, players will be able to customize the style of Rayne, the protagonist of the adventure, improving their skills knight to suit our style of play.

The game includes an innovative barrier-free accessibility systemRaynelike the other ‘Knight Witch’, feeds on the love and adoration of the citizens of Dungeonidas, something that players can take advantage of by lying to the inhabitants or being honest, an interesting formula that will make us choose between popularity or sincerity. The game includes an innovative “barrier-free” accessibility system: with an automatic aim that we can activate or deactivate, tricks that change the world, as well as a system that will allow us to navigate through the main story without getting lost, adjusting the game to our level.

Although there is still no confirmed date for The Knight Witch, its launch is planned for this 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC, and it is already available to add to your wish list on Steam. If you want to know more about one of the fashion styles in the indie game industry, at 3DGames Guides we will talk about the 5 best examples of the genre.

More about: The Knight Witch, Metroidvania, Shoot em up, Letters and Spanish development.