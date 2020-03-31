General News

Mets’ Pete Alonso defends Noah Syndergaard undergoing elbow surgery amid coronavirus pandemic

March 31, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Sports activities

Go away a remark

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso defended teammate Noah Syndergaard after the righty was once pressured to undergo Tommy John surgical procedure final week in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment