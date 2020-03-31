Mets’ Pete Alonso defends Noah Syndergaard undergoing elbow surgery amid coronavirus pandemic

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso defended teammate Noah Syndergaard after the righty was once pressured to undergo Tommy John surgical procedure final week in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
2 hours in the past
Sports activities
Go away a remark
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso defended teammate Noah Syndergaard after the righty was once pressured to undergo Tommy John surgical procedure final week in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment