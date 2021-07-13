Mets’ Pete Alonso Shatters House Run Derby Report: ‘Simply Wow’

Pete Alonso’s protection of his House Run Derby identify were given off to a ancient get started.

The Mets first baseman, who gained the development in 2019, hit 35 first-round homeruns on Monday-evening at Coors Box. He broke the former report of 28 by way of Rangers’ Josh Hamilton in 2008 at Yankees Stadium when the league was once performed in a special structure.

Pete Alonso hit 35 house runs within the first around. AP

“That is the whole lot I dreamed of when I used to be a tender child,” Alonso instructed ESPN. “I are living within the second now.”

Alonso’s longest house run lined 514 toes and his heaviest was once hit 115 mph. He hit 16 of his blast 450 toes or extra. He mentioned previous to the development at this 12 months’s MLB All-Megastar Recreation that he would win it once more and simply advance to the following around after Salvador Perez knocked out 28 of the Royals.

“Wow, simply wow,” Fernando Tatis instructed ESPN of Alonso’s first around. The Padres big name admitted he would like to take at the 26-year-old slugger. “In the future I sit up for it.

26-year previous Alonso hits .250 this season with 17 homeruns and 49 RBI’s for the primary Mets.

Because of the corona pandemic, there was once no house runerby in 2020.