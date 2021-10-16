Mexicali stopped Jalisco in the Mexican Pacific League

Las Águilas (Photo: Twitter / @ AguilasDeMxli)

The Eagles of Mexicali They deployed an 11-hit offense to overcome an early deficit and defeated Los Angeles 7-5 on Friday night. Charros from Jalisco in the Mexican Pacific League.

Xorge Carrillo He was 4-2 with a double and two RBIs, Ronnier Mustellier went 3-2 with two runs and star Luis Juárez added a one-run RBI double to lead the Eagles’ offense.

The victory corresponded to reliever Manuel Valdez (1-0) after retiring one and two-thirds inning without allowing scores, while the setback went to the record of Alemao Hernandez (1-1) after conceding four runs and seven hits in four 1/3 innings of work.

In Culiacán, Francisco Lugo hit a one-run RBI double to break a tie in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Tomateros defeated the Naranjeros de Hermosillo 3-1.

Lugo went 3-2 with two doubles, one produced and one scored, while Sebastian Elizalde added a one-run RBI single for the reigning champions of the circuit.

Zach Hartman (1-0) pitched two perfect innings in relief work to win a game he lost. Adrian Rodriguez (0-1), who allowed two touchdowns in his 1/3 inning relief.

In Mazatlán, Kennys Vargas hit a two-run RBI double, Josuán Hernández had two hits with an RBI and Juan Camacho went 4-for-3 with a solo homer in the Los Mochis Cañeros’ 4-1 win over Los Mochis. Deer

Marcos Ax (1-1) retired 1 1/3 innings in relief work without a run for the win. Casey Harman (0.2) took the loss by conceding three touchdowns and eight hits in six innings.

In Guasave, Tiago Da Silva delivered a brilliant start and led the Ciudad Obregón Yaquis to a 4-0 victory over the Algodoneros.

Da Silva (1-1) completed six scoreless innings on a four-hit ball to claim the win, walked away and adorned his work with five fans. The setback went to the record of Fernando Miranda (0-2), punished with four touchdowns and five hits in two innings and two-thirds of work.

Victor Mendoza rocked a two-run RBI double and Carlos Sepulveda he hit a solo home run for the Yaquis.

In Monterrey, a solid start by Carlos De León led the Navojoa Mayos to a 4-3 victory over the Sultans.

De León (2-0) completed five two-touchdown, four-hitter innings to win the game. Cristian Castillo placeholder image (0-1) scored the defeat after conceding three touchdowns and four hits in two and two-thirds innings.

On offense stood out Samar Leyva 3-2 with a solo homer, Omar Meza 3-1 with an RBI and Tirso Ornelas 4-1 with an RBI.

