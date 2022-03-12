Mexican could wear Borussia Dortmund next season: “Your shirt is your flag”

Jaime Compeán, Mexican designer, participates to be the mind behind the Borussia Dortmund uniform (Video: Infobae México)

For many infants or adolescents who are passionate about football, being a footballer is a maxim, but for others it is not. Such was the case with Jaime Compean Dolphyn, who has always dreamed of designing the shirts of his two great loves: the Mexican Soccer Team and the National University Club.

However, before fulfilling those wishes, life and he looked for a way to go “machete” the way and today he is the only representative of the country and the continent in the contest launched by Borussia Dortmund (BVB, for its acronym in German) for people from all over the world to design team clothing for the 2023-2024 season.

Exclusively for Infobae Mexicothe young designer recounted the passion he feels for designing shirts, for giving identity to fans, teams and a nation through sports clothing, since for him “your shirt is your flag”.

“The shirt is very important. I consider the shirt to be your flag. Your shirt is your coat of arms and it is the way in which you stand out, whether as a player or as a fan. When you travel to see your team, when you are supporting your team or on the field itself, your shirt is your flag”

Jaime Compeán is the only Mexican and Latino designer who is in the final of the contest (Illustration: Jovani Pérez/Infobae México)

Although the German team received more than 15,000 designs, Compeán Dolphyn sent 17 models, of which the organizers – the BVB board and the Puma brand – chose three for the final rounds, but only one of those reached the voting stage of the public, thus making the Mexican one of the nine finalists.

“I feel enormous pride, an enormous privilege because, in addition to the fact that I am very proud of my abilities as a designer, it is showing that what is done in Mexico is well done. It gives me great pride to represent both my country and my entire continent in a contest held by such an important and prestigious team”, said the young designer.

The call came to his life while he was browsing social networks and it was when he observed, on a page that shares some sports shirt designs, that the German squad was innovating in its approach to the fans, because no nationality restriction launched a challenge.

“I was interested (the call), I entered and saw the bases. I was looking forward to ‘hopefully I can participate’, because you never know if it will be only for Germans, associates or only for fans. So when you saw the call and saw that it was open to everyone, that you could send the designs you wanted, even if there were 100 or 20 regardless of the country, well, immediately (I entered)…”

According to Jaime, his inspiration for the design came from the German city that is home to the soccer club (Photo: Borussia Dortmund/Jaime Compeán)

Weeks of work and design they earned him to create dozens of sketches, of which it was only decided to send 17; However, uncertainty then appeared because more days had to pass for someone from the club to respond or contact Compeán.

And, although at first they did not confirm that he was a finalist, he sensed it since the response he received from Borussia was that they summoned him to a virtual meeting with designers of the brand who dresses the team in order to finalize details and present the project.

Jaime said that this meeting marked his life, personally and professionally, because was able to learn what the “real work” is like to design the kit of a soccer team; in addition to receiving direct feedback on the inspiration that he sought to capture, which required him to investigate concepts, the history of the club, references, previous uniforms and everything that Dortmund represents.

“The design is based on the city map of Dortmund, which appears at the top of the jersey. Accompanied by classic diagonal stripes that represent forward movement, the determination to face the opponent’s goal and the true will to win, which is so characteristic of the club.

Voting concludes on March 18, the Mexican is seeking all possible support because he knows that only with the union of a country or the entire continent can he achieve a wish he imagined when he was just an infant.

