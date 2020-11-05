General News

Mexican Drama ‘Ricochet’ Acquired By Media Luna Following Morelia Win

November 5, 2020
2 Min Read

Media Luna New Movies has acquired worldwide rights to Rodrigo Fiallega’s gritty Mexican drama “Ricochet,” whose star Martijn Kuiper received finest actor Sunday on the Morelia Movie Competition. Media Luna will current the movie to patrons on the American Movie Market, which begins Monday.

In “Ricochet,” quiet loner Martijn leads a hermit’s life on the outskirts of town after his son was murdered on the native pageant. Estranged from his spouse and recognized with a terminal illness, he appears to stay in a previous that’s irretrievably gone – till the day he finds out that his son’s assassin can be launched from jail, setting him on the path of revenge that’s past redemption.

“What begins out as a touching story about loss and loneliness evolves into one thing a lot darker – a robust contemplation of anger and rage – and, lastly, right into a tragic reminder of the mindless futility of violence,” Media Luna’s Ida Martins mentioned. She added the plot was “all of the extra surprising” due to the movie’s “gorgeous cinematography.”

Fiallega mentioned that, utilizing the ability of cinema, the movie depicted a “very specific half” of Mexico with a view to “discuss what makes us human.”

“Ricochet,” which additionally screened final month on the Rome Movie Competition, was produced by Fiallega and Gabriela Maldonado of Tangram Movies.

 

 

