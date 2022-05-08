Mexican Giuliana Olmos proclaimed champion of the Madrid Open

Giuliana Olmos and Gabriela Dabrowski, champions of the Mutua Madrid Open. Photo: EFE

The Mexican tennis player Giulana Olmos conquered the Madrid Open along with her partner, the Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski, in the women’s doubles. The couple defeated their counterpart made up of the American Desirae Krawczyk and the Dutch Demi Schuurs in three sets: 7-6, 5-7 and 10-7. With this, the athlete of dual nationality (she was born in Austria), adds to her list of winners her second Masters 1000 series tournament of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA)

The match began with a tight win in the first set, which was decided by a tie break. In the second, the rivals managed to draw by winning by two points and forcing the match tie break. Finally, the final set was won by a difference of three points and they got their first title under the Olmos-Dabrowski combination.

The road to the championship began against the Chinese-Russian pair of HanXinyun and Aleksandra Panova, whom they defeated in three sets in what was a comeback: 6-7, 6-4 and 10-8. In the quarterfinals they beat Ulrike Eikkeri and Tereza Mihalikova from Norway and Slovakia, 6-3 and 6-2, respectively. In the semifinals, they beat Latvian Jeļena Ostapenko and Ukrainian Liudmila Kichenok 5-7, 6-1, 10-6.

Giulana wins the Madrid title after having participated for the last time four years ago, an edition in which she did not enter the main draw of the tournament as she was eliminated prematurely. “I did not enter the tournament because it was very difficult to be here. Seeing all the games and not playing motivated me to come back and be in the competition, ”she told ABC Daily after having obtained the pass to the final in 2022.

– Nature Valley Open 2019 (Nottingham Tournament): Giulana and Desirae Krawczyk defeated Ellen Pérez and Arina Rodionova 7-6(5) and 7-5.

– Telcel Mexican Open 2020 (Acapulco Tournament): Giulana and Desirae Krawczyk defeated Kateryna Bondarenko and Sharon Fichman 6-3 and 7-6(5).

– International BNL of Italy 2021 (Rome Masters): Giulana and Sharon Fichman defeated Kristina Mladenovic and Markéta Vondroušová 4-6, 7-5 and 10-5.

In addition, the Mexican tennis player has obtained four runner-up finishes: the first in the 2018 GNP Seguros Open; the second in the 2019 Telcel Mexican Open; the third in Guangzhou Open 2019, and the last in the Zapopan Open 2021. Currently Giulana Olmos ranks 20th in the WTA doubles ranking with 2940 pointsbut having won in Madrid, he will add 1000 units and will surely improve his position.

The Madrid Open will end on Sunday May 8 with the men’s doubles and singles finals. In the doubles, the Dutch couple Wesley Koolhof and the British Neal Skupski will fight for the title against the Colombians Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah. In the individual, the surprise was conceived with the defeat of the Serbian Novak Djokovicnumber 1 in the ranking, against the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz. The other finalist will come out of the key between Stefanos Tsitsipás y Alexander Zverev.

